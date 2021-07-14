Infosys Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ
Bengaluru , India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Large deal momentum strong with $2.6 bn
TCV.
- Revenue guidance for FY22 revised to 14%-16%.
- Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%
TCV.
- Revenue guidance for FY22 revised to 14%-16%.
- Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: 500209) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a strong Q1
performance with year on year growth accelerating to 16.9% and sequential growth
increasing to 4.8% in constant currency. Large deal flows remained strong with
TCV of $2.6 billion in Q1. Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%,
with Free Cash Flows growing by 18.5% year on year.
42.1% YoY
CC Digital growth
16.9% YoY
4.8% QoQ
CC Revenue growth
23.7%
Operating margin
22.6% YoY
Increase in EPS
(INR terms)
$2.6 bn
Large deal signings
"Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grew
at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9% year-on-year and 4.8%
quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. I am proud of our employees, who as
'One Infosys' demonstrate resilience and commitment in delivering for our
clients. This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to
14%-16%", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "As Infosys completes forty remarkable
years, its continuing success and global impact are a testament to the vision of
the founders and all the leaders who have shaped the company," he added.
1. Key highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021
- Revenues in CC terms grew by 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ
- Reported revenues at $3,782 million, growth of 21.2% YoY
- Digital revenues at 53.9% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 42.1%
- Operating margin at 23.7%, increase of 1.0% YoY and decline of 0.8% QoQ
- Basic EPS at $0.17, growth of 26.1% YoY
- FCF at $863 million, YoY growth of 18.5%; FCF conversion at 122.3% of net
profit
"Employee wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we have had multiple
interventions in this regard including facilitating vaccination for them and
their dependents. We rolled out several intense employee engagement initiatives
including career acceleration opportunities, compensation reviews and learning &
development interventions. Our clients continue to be supportive of the multiple
initiatives we have undertaken; they value the delivery commitments we have met
even during these extraordinary times", said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating
Officer, Infosys. " As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition
in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by
