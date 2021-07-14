Bengaluru , India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Large deal momentum strong with $2.6 bn

- Revenue guidance for FY22 revised to 14%-16%.



- Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%





Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: 500209) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader innext-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a strong Q1performance with year on year growth accelerating to 16.9% and sequential growthincreasing to 4.8% in constant currency. Large deal flows remained strong withTCV of $2.6 billion in Q1. Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%,with Free Cash Flows growing by 18.5% year on year.42.1% YoYCC Digital growth16.9% YoY4.8% QoQCC Revenue growth23.7%Operating margin22.6% YoYIncrease in EPS(INR terms)$2.6 bnLarge deal signings"Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grewat the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9% year-on-year and 4.8%quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. I am proud of our employees, who as'One Infosys' demonstrate resilience and commitment in delivering for ourclients. This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to14%-16%", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "As Infosys completes forty remarkableyears, its continuing success and global impact are a testament to the vision ofthe founders and all the leaders who have shaped the company," he added.1. Key highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021- Revenues in CC terms grew by 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ- Reported revenues at $3,782 million, growth of 21.2% YoY- Digital revenues at 53.9% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 42.1%- Operating margin at 23.7%, increase of 1.0% YoY and decline of 0.8% QoQ- Basic EPS at $0.17, growth of 26.1% YoY- FCF at $863 million, YoY growth of 18.5%; FCF conversion at 122.3% of netprofit"Employee wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we have had multipleinterventions in this regard including facilitating vaccination for them andtheir dependents. We rolled out several intense employee engagement initiativesincluding career acceleration opportunities, compensation reviews and learning &development interventions. Our clients continue to be supportive of the multipleinitiatives we have undertaken; they value the delivery commitments we have meteven during these extraordinary times", said Pravin Rao, Chief OperatingOfficer, Infosys. " As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attritionin the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by