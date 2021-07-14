checkAd

Ameresco Announces Completion of Project with Carmarthenshire County Council for Overhaul of Council Estate’s Infrastructure

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced completion of its energy conservation project with Carmarthenshire County Council (CCC) to improve the council estate’s existing energy infrastructure. Improvements made will advance CCC’s target of reaching zero-carbon emissions by 2030.

Through their partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, Carmarthenshire County Council will benefit from implemented infrastructure upgrades that will help the council achieve its goal of reaching zero carbon emissions by 2030. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ameresco has installed an extensive number of Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) for CCC. Project upgrades and energy-saving measures include LED lighting replacement, lighting controls, pipework insulation, building fabric improvements, boiler upgrades and optimization, CHP and district heating improvements, solar PV installation and water savings.

The implemented upgrades will significantly reduce the building’s carbon emissions by replacing aging infrastructure and optimizing the operation of existing equipment. The project will deliver annual energy savings of over two million kWh, which is approximately equivalent to £315,726 or $388,000 in annual cost savings and annual CO2 reduction of 675 tonnes.

“Working with Ameresco has allowed us to accelerate the roll-out of our energy efficiency programme in a more comprehensive manner and at a greater pace than could be achieved using limited in-house resources, said Cllr Ann Davies, Carmarthenshire County Council Executive Board Member with responsibility for climate change. “We look forward to developing further phases to help us become a net zero carbon local authority by 2030.”

CCC’s hope is that implemented improvements will enhance building staff and user’s comfortability across the council’s estate. CCC’s latest energy infrastructure overhaul will result in substantial reductions to its energy consumption and enhancements to its renewables generation.

“Our project with Carmarthenshire County Council is a demonstration of our continued commitment to delivering sustainable solutions worldwide,” said Britta MacIntosh, senior vice president, Ameresco. “The Council’s progressive climate change goals provide a model for communities who strive to become cleaner and more efficient, and we are thrilled to be a part of seeing such plans come to fruition.”

Phase 1 project construction was completed March 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Carmarthenshire County Council

Carmarthenshire County Council (CCC) are leading in the public sector in their commitment to ensure Carmarthenshire plays its part in meeting climate change commitments. To meet the council target of zero-carbon by 2030, substantial reductions in energy consumption and renewables generation are needed across the council’s estate. Following multiple detailed site visits, in-depth data analysis and discussions with occupants of the buildings in scope, Ameresco has implemented an extensive number of Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) across CCC facilities.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2021.

