Northern Trust Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Northern Trust released its latest Corporate Social Responsibility report today, marking a full decade of transparent, detailed information across the company.
“During a period of extraordinary social, health and economic challenges, 2020 was a year that for Northern Trust focused on compassion, communication and support,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “We are pleased to report on progress toward creating long-term value for our clients, employees, shareholders, communities and other key stakeholders.”
Connie Lindsey, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, added, “Northern Trust is committed to creating more equitable possibilities to achieve long-term financial success for those who face hurdles because of their race, ethnicity, gender, geography or socio-economic conditions.”
Highlights from the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report include:
-
Global Philanthropic Strategy
Northern Trust introduced a new, highly focused philanthropic strategy that concentrates volunteerism and contributions on four key areas of fundamental impact: educational excellence, food security, accessible health care and affordable housing. Northern Trust committed $20 million over the next five years to extending access around the globe to these essential human needs and creating more equitable opportunities to achieve long-term financial success for those who face unfair hurdles because of their race, ethnicity, gender, geography or socio-economic conditions.
In 2020, Northern Trust made charitable contributions of more than $16 million, equaling 1% of pre-tax net income, which is in the top quartile benchmark for financial companies. Over the past 10 years, Northern Trust has given approximately $160 million to charities globally. Northern Trust also committed $3 million to support communities most impacted by COVID-19, including support for nonprofit organizations around the world that provide healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief.
-
Staff Engaged in the Community
Northern Trust’s new global engagement platform, iVolunteer, helps Northern Trust employees identify, engage and develop relationships with local charities. During a year of primarily virtual work, a crucial component of this platform was a virtual volunteer hub, which enabled staff to find and participate in virtual volunteering activities. During the Achieving Greater Together volunteer campaign in October alone, partners contributed more than 5,500 hours of service and supported more than 180 global charities.
