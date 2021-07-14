Northern Trust Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

“During a period of extraordinary social, health and economic challenges, 2020 was a year that for Northern Trust focused on compassion, communication and support,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “We are pleased to report on progress toward creating long-term value for our clients, employees, shareholders, communities and other key stakeholders.”

Connie Lindsey, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, added, “Northern Trust is committed to creating more equitable possibilities to achieve long-term financial success for those who face hurdles because of their race, ethnicity, gender, geography or socio-economic conditions.”

Highlights from the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report include:

Global Philanthropic Strategy

Northern Trust introduced a new, highly focused philanthropic strategy that concentrates volunteerism and contributions on four key areas of fundamental impact: educational excellence, food security, accessible health care and affordable housing. Northern Trust committed $20 million over the next five years to extending access around the globe to these essential human needs and creating more equitable opportunities to achieve long-term financial success for those who face unfair hurdles because of their race, ethnicity, gender, geography or socio-economic conditions.

In 2020, Northern Trust made charitable contributions of more than $16 million, equaling 1% of pre-tax net income, which is in the top quartile benchmark for financial companies. Over the past 10 years, Northern Trust has given approximately $160 million to charities globally. Northern Trust also committed $3 million to support communities most impacted by COVID-19, including support for nonprofit organizations around the world that provide healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief.