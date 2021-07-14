checkAd

Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 17:28  |  60   |   |   

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid increase in adoption of batteryless solutions is tracked in the IDTechEx report, "Battery Elimination in Electronics: Market Impact IoT, 6G, Healthcare, Wearables 2021-2041".

IDTechEx Logo

In India, Pune-based Jeevtronics has just announced a hand-cranked, battery-less defibrillator, which can be used in the absence of electricity. That matters, because according to a report by Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology Review (AER), 17 million people yearly die of sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest. The company notes that sudden cardiac arrest is such a dangerous condition that it can kill the patient in 10 minutes. At that time, an external defibrillator is used to provide electric shocks to restore heartbeat and at that time, the hospitals will need rock-solid electricity to ensure emergency care.

Complementary to this is a newly-announced implanted defibrillator and heart pacemaker. Researchers at Northwestern and George Washington universities have developed the first-ever transient pacemaker — a wireless, battery-free, fully implantable pacing device that disappears after it is no longer needed. The thin, flexible, lightweight device could be used in patients who need temporary pacing after cardiac surgery or while waiting for a permanent pacemaker. All components of the pacemaker are biocompatible and naturally absorb into the body's biofluids over the course of five to seven weeks, without needing surgical extraction.

The device wirelessly harvests energy from an external, remote antenna using near-field communication protocols — the same technology used in smartphones for electronic payments and in RFID tags. This eliminates the need for bulky batteries and rigid hardware, including wires.

"Hardware placed in or near the heart creates risks for infection and other complications," said Northwestern's John A. Rogers, who led the device's development. "Our wireless, transient pacemakers overcome key disadvantages of traditional temporary devices by eliminating the need for percutaneous leads for surgical extraction procedures — thereby offering the potential for reduced costs and improved outcomes in patient care. This unusual type of device could represent the future of temporary pacing technology."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The rapid increase in adoption of batteryless solutions is tracked in the IDTechEx report, "Battery Elimination in Electronics: Market Impact IoT, 6G, Healthcare, Wearables 2021-2041". In India, Pune-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Lucara Recovers 62 Carat Fancy Pink Diamond "Boitumelo" From the Karowe Mine in Botswana
miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size Worth $597.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hisense Stuns in EURO 2020, Laser TV Shipments Grow Over 10 Times in First Half of 2021
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Global OTT Services Market Generated $91,881.6 Million Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Semiconductor Equipment Forecast to Post Industry High of $100 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports
Kanazawa University research: Understanding a nanomuscle
Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area