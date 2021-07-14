Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx

In India, Pune-based Jeevtronics has just announced a hand-cranked, battery-less defibrillator, which can be used in the absence of electricity. That matters, because according to a report by Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology Review (AER), 17 million people yearly die of sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest. The company notes that sudden cardiac arrest is such a dangerous condition that it can kill the patient in 10 minutes. At that time, an external defibrillator is used to provide electric shocks to restore heartbeat and at that time, the hospitals will need rock-solid electricity to ensure emergency care.

Complementary to this is a newly-announced implanted defibrillator and heart pacemaker. Researchers at Northwestern and George Washington universities have developed the first-ever transient pacemaker — a wireless, battery-free, fully implantable pacing device that disappears after it is no longer needed. The thin, flexible, lightweight device could be used in patients who need temporary pacing after cardiac surgery or while waiting for a permanent pacemaker. All components of the pacemaker are biocompatible and naturally absorb into the body's biofluids over the course of five to seven weeks, without needing surgical extraction.

The device wirelessly harvests energy from an external, remote antenna using near-field communication protocols — the same technology used in smartphones for electronic payments and in RFID tags. This eliminates the need for bulky batteries and rigid hardware, including wires.

"Hardware placed in or near the heart creates risks for infection and other complications," said Northwestern's John A. Rogers, who led the device's development. "Our wireless, transient pacemakers overcome key disadvantages of traditional temporary devices by eliminating the need for percutaneous leads for surgical extraction procedures — thereby offering the potential for reduced costs and improved outcomes in patient care. This unusual type of device could represent the future of temporary pacing technology."