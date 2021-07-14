Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Global DTx Market is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market"

157 – Tables

27 – Figures

204 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51646724

The Growth in this DTx market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and rising investments in digital therapeutics. On the other hand, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Treatment/care-related applications form the largest segment of the market, by application.

Based on application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. The treatment/care-related applications segment held the largest share of 82.3% of this market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising economic burden of their treatment, and investments in digital therapeutics to encourage the development of cost-effective and scalable treatment platforms for these conditions.

The B2B segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2020, the B2B segment accounted for the largest share of 86.3% of the market. This is attributed to growing awareness among providers, payers, and employers about the benefits of digital therapeutics and the inclination of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products.