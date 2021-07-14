Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 14 July 2021 the Company purchased 117,727 ordinary shares at a price of 94.27 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 229,543,232 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.





The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.





Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 229,543,232.





This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





