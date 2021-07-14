EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

EVO Payments management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to discuss the results. Participants may register for the conference call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.evopayments.com or at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4460924. A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's investor relations website following the live call.