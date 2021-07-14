The Hillman Group and Landcadia III Complete Business Combination, Combined Company Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq as “HLMN”

CINCINNATI and HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMAN Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of The Hillman Group, Inc., a leader in the hardware and home improvement industry, and Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCY) (“Landcadia III”) announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of Landcadia III stockholders on July 13, 2021 and the combined company changed its name to Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman” or the “Company”) on July 14, 2021.



Beginning on Thursday, July 15, 2021, Hillman’s common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “HLMN” and “HLMNW,” respectively. Hillman’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Doug Cahill will continue to lead the combined company in these roles along with the current management team, and will be a significant equity holder in the Company. The combined company’s board of directors will initially consist of 10 members, including Mr. Cahill, Joseph Scharfenberger, Richard Zannino, Aaron Jagdfeld, David Owens, Philip Woodlief, Diana Dowling, John Swygert, Daniel O’Leary and Teresa Gendron.

Commenting on Hillman’s public listing, Mr. Cahill said: “Hillman has been building real, sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and communities in which we work for more than a half century. Today starts our next chapter and we believe the best is yet to come for all our stakeholders. Our merger with Landcadia, PIPE investment and public listing provide us with a much stronger capital position, which we will use to expand in existing and adjacent product categories and retail channels, organically and through sensible, accretive acquisitions. With this strengthened capital position and home improvement spending expected to remain strong, Hillman’s 1,100 field sales and service team remain laser focused on solving complex issues, including labor and logistics challenges for best in class retailers – from big box stores, to your local hardware store. We look forward to expanding our leading market position and turbo-charging Hillman’s next phase of growth.”