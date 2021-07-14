Fribourg, 14 July 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Resignation from the Board of Directors



Anne-Flore Reybier has informed the Board of Directors of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) of her departure with immediate effect, for personal reasons.

The General Meeting of Shareholders had elected Anne-Flore Reybier to the Board of Directors of AEVIS on April 30, 2020. She was a member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy Committee.

The Board of Directors regrets this decision and wishes to thank Anne-Flore Reybier for her commitment and contribution. The Board will decide on a potential replacement in due course.

