Fribourg, 14 July 2021
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Resignation from the Board of Directors
Anne-Flore Reybier has informed the Board of Directors of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) of her departure with immediate effect, for personal reasons.
The General Meeting of Shareholders had elected Anne-Flore Reybier to the Board of Directors of AEVIS on April 30, 2020. She was a member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy Committee.
The Board of Directors regrets this decision and wishes to thank Anne-Flore Reybier for her commitment and contribution. The Board will decide on a potential replacement in due course.
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.
