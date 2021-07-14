checkAd

EQS-News AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Resignation from the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.07.2021, 17:40  |  43   |   |   

EQS Group-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Resignation from the Board of Directors

14.07.2021 / 17:40

Press release

Fribourg, 14 July 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Resignation from the Board of Directors

Anne-Flore Reybier has informed the Board of Directors of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) of her departure with immediate effect, for personal reasons.

The General Meeting of Shareholders had elected Anne-Flore Reybier to the Board of Directors of AEVIS on April 30, 2020. She was a member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy Committee.

The Board of Directors regrets this decision and wishes to thank Anne-Flore Reybier for her commitment and contribution. The Board will decide on a potential replacement in due course.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Media Release

1218382  14.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218382&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAEVIS VICTORIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Resignation from the Board of Directors EQS Group-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Resignation from the Board of Directors 14.07.2021 / 17:40 Press release Fribourg, 14 July 2021 AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Resignation from the Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS erzielt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung in Q2 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Sehr gutes Ergebnis zum 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS records strong top- and bottom-line improvements in Q2 2021 and provides ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG erwirbt Immobilienportfolio mit 1.356 Einheiten - MagForce-Beteiligung Teil des ...
DGAP-News: Pongs & Zahn AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: Acquisition of a real estate portfolio with 1,356 units by Coreo AG - MagForce shares as part of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021
DGAP-News: Sixt Mobility Consulting erweitert 'Companion'-App mit elektronischer Führerscheinkontrolle ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:40 UhrDGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Rücktritt aus dem Verwaltungsrat (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:40 UhrEQS-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Rücktritt aus dem Verwaltungsrat
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Genehmigte Kapitalerhöhung zur Durchführung der Akquisition der Klinik Pyramide am See AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Authorized capital increase in execution of the acquisition of Klinik Pyramide am See AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.07.21EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Genehmigte Kapitalerhöhung zur Durchführung der Akquisition der Klinik Pyramide am See AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.07.21DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network SA erwirbt die restlichen 60% des Aktienkapitals der Rosenklinik AG in Rapperswil (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
02.07.21EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network SA acquires the remaining 60% of the share capital of Rapperswil-based Rosenklinik AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.07.21EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network SA erwirbt die restlichen 60% des Aktienkapitals der Rosenklinik AG in Rapperswil
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs