Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo

Herzliya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Weezmo's Solution Connects the Online
Customer Journey with In-Store Purchases

Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced today
the acquisition of Weezmo, a technology start-up focused on connecting the
online customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customer
experience and increased sales for merchants. With the help of Weezmo
technology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physical
purchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, while
measuring the impact of digital advertising on all online and offline sales.
Using artificial intelligence, Weezmo customers gain a better understanding of
consumers and campaign effectiveness, leading to increasing sales. This all
results in significant increases in ROI, thanks to the ability to link all the
information from the store to consumer behaviour online and translate business
insights into practical execution. The digital receipt itself is an engaging
experience for the consumer, containing customized sales offers, games,
feedback, video and more.

Weezmo's customers are based in Israel and throughout the world, and include
such well-known brands as Super-Pharm, Office Depot, McDonald's, IKEA, H&O,
Mahsanei Hashmal, Factory 54, Pizza Hut and H&M. With Nayax established and
selling in over 65 countries, the goal is to continue expanding Weezmo activity
significantly into markets around the globe. These customers have enjoyed the
results yielded by integrating Weezmo's technology into their customer journey
map. Client companies are seeing improved customer ordering while happily
reducing waste to shrink their environmental footprint.

"As part of our strategic process aimed at creating a personal and relevant
customer experience, and in line with H&M's sustainability agenda, we chose to
implement the Weezmo platform in the H&M Group's brands in Israel," says Ronit
Gottfried-Nissani, VP of Marketing for the H&M Group. "The flexibility and
advanced tools allowed us to improve the customer experience and see business
growth."

Weezmo was founded in 2015 by Shai Raiten and Sasha Glazman, programmers whose
professional paths crossed several times over the years. While the initial idea
for Weezmo was to address the problem of paper receipts and their impact on the
environment, over time, the concept grew into its current incarnation.

"We are very excited to join Nayax," says Shai Raiten, CEO of Weezmo. "Weezmo is
a complementary solution to Nayax's advanced payment service and is therefore an
ideal partner to fulfill all of Weezmo's capabilities: a one-stop shop solution
