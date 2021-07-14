Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Herzliya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Weezmo's Solution Connects the OnlineCustomer Journey with In-Store PurchasesNayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced todaythe acquisition of Weezmo, a technology start-up focused on connecting theonline customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customerexperience and increased sales for merchants. With the help of Weezmotechnology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physicalpurchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, whilemeasuring the impact of digital advertising on all online and offline sales.Using artificial intelligence, Weezmo customers gain a better understanding ofconsumers and campaign effectiveness, leading to increasing sales. This allresults in significant increases in ROI, thanks to the ability to link all theinformation from the store to consumer behaviour online and translate businessinsights into practical execution. The digital receipt itself is an engagingexperience for the consumer, containing customized sales offers, games,feedback, video and more.Weezmo's customers are based in Israel and throughout the world, and includesuch well-known brands as Super-Pharm, Office Depot, McDonald's, IKEA, H&O,Mahsanei Hashmal, Factory 54, Pizza Hut and H&M. With Nayax established andselling in over 65 countries, the goal is to continue expanding Weezmo activitysignificantly into markets around the globe. These customers have enjoyed theresults yielded by integrating Weezmo's technology into their customer journeymap. Client companies are seeing improved customer ordering while happilyreducing waste to shrink their environmental footprint."As part of our strategic process aimed at creating a personal and relevantcustomer experience, and in line with H&M's sustainability agenda, we chose toimplement the Weezmo platform in the H&M Group's brands in Israel," says RonitGottfried-Nissani, VP of Marketing for the H&M Group. "The flexibility andadvanced tools allowed us to improve the customer experience and see businessgrowth."Weezmo was founded in 2015 by Shai Raiten and Sasha Glazman, programmers whoseprofessional paths crossed several times over the years. While the initial ideafor Weezmo was to address the problem of paper receipts and their impact on theenvironment, over time, the concept grew into its current incarnation."We are very excited to join Nayax," says Shai Raiten, CEO of Weezmo. "Weezmo isa complementary solution to Nayax's advanced payment service and is therefore anideal partner to fulfill all of Weezmo's capabilities: a one-stop shop solution