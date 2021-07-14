checkAd

Fragomen Announces Opening of New Salt Lake City Office

SLC native Rebecca van Uitert to spearhead firm's local presence in Rocky Mountain region

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is proud to announce the opening of its Salt Lake City office.

 

"Salt Lake City is the center of exciting economic growth and technological innovation," said Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "We're excited to offer truly local support to our clients and expand our first-class immigration services throughout the Rocky Mountain region."

"Fragomen has long represented a dynamic clientele in the region, from established industry players to cutting-edge startups," he continued. "The new office, built around our firm's state-of-the-art technology, will provide the same first-rate lawyering they have come to expect."

The new office will be helmed by Rebecca van Uitert, a Fragomen partner who boasts a breadth of diversified experience, including more than a decade as an immigration lawyer, deep managerial experience, and lifelong ties to the Salt Lake City region.

Rebecca joins Fragomen from her former position as Vice President, Human Resources at AgReserves. Previously, she served as Dean of Career Services at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. A Fragomen lawyer by training, she worked for eleven years as a senior associate in the firm's Chicago and New York City offices.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Fragomen, and excited to lead its new office in a city that I consider my home," said Rebecca. "Our Salt Lake City team is primed to deliver exceptional service throughout the region."

While her personal and professional ties to the Salt Lake City region are an obvious asset to the firm's clients, they also enrich the community as a whole.

"Throughout her career, Rebecca has used her intelligence, experience, and creativity to help others," said Fragomen partner Joseph Paldino. "As a Fragomen senior associate in Chicago, she kick-started the firm's efforts on behalf of asylum-seeking immigrant mothers and children during the 2014 Southern border crisis. We're proud to welcome a lawyer of her character and caliber back to the firm. I look forward to partnering with her to make the Salt Lake City office a success."

The new office will be established in concert with SimpleCitizen, a subsidiary of Fragomen Technologies and a dynamic provider of immigration technology solutions.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys.

The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/953077/Fragomen_Logo.jpg




