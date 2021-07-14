Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share will be paid September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 11, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 400,000 share increase to its existing share repurchase authorization. This increase represents approximately 11% of Winmark’s current shares outstanding.