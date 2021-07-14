checkAd

Learn the Do’s and Don’ts of Fire-Resistant Landscaping

As temperatures rise across the state, Californians continue to search for ways to prepare their homes before the height of wildfire season. Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E’s) new digital video series provides the simple steps every homeowner needs to know to better protect their homes and families. In the fifth episode of 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home, viewers will get a detailed look at different types of fire-resistant plants and trees and the safest places to plant them. The show is co-hosted by David Hawks, Senior Public Safety Specialist at PG&E, and Alicia Mason.

There have been nearly 150,000 views of the first four episodes in the 7 Saturdays series, and there are still several episodes left to watch. Customers can stream the show on PG&E’s preparedness website, the Safety Action Center, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Hawks, former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte Unit, believes that fire-resistant landscaping is one of the most important parts of preparing your home and property for a wildfire. According to Hawks, there are no plants or trees that are 100% fireproof but there are some that have adapted over generations to be more fire-resistant. “For plants, it’s best to pick ones that are herbaceous or non-woody and for trees to pick ones that are deep-rooted, have thicker bark and have leaves instead of needles,” Hawks said.

In this episode, viewers will learn:

  • The types of plants and trees that are fire-resistant
  • The safest places to plant plants and trees on their property
  • What to consider when planting immature trees

You can watch the fifth episode (and the four previous episodes) now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com). New episodes will launch every week for seven weeks.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

Wertpapier


