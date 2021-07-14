checkAd

TomTom to Enable Loop’s AI-Based Auto Insurance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 18:00  |  29   |   |   

TomTom’s maps and traffic data will support Loop’s mission for fairer priced auto insurance rates

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and location technology specialist, and Loop, the community-driven auto insurance provider, today announced a new multiyear agreement. TomTom will provide Loop with its speed profiles, traffic stats and maps to help Loop customers make safer driving choices and receive insurance rates that are based on fair, bias-free criteria.

Loop will use TomTom’s maps and traffic data to better understand driver behavior and road risk, which is the foundation of the company’s pricing model. Rather than rely on a driver’s credit and other financial proxies such as homeownership and educational attainment, this AI-driven approach will enable Loop to establish fairer and more transparent auto insurance prices. TomTom’s maps and traffic data will also enable Loop’s artificial intelligence product to monitor driving behavior in real time and provide suggestions for safer driving, even rerouting drivers away from roads that are high-risk for car accidents.

“Loop is a great example of the innovative ways our technology can be used to help shape safer mobility, which speaks to the core of TomTom,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom Enterprise. “We applaud Loop’s approach to using location data to remove bias from auto insurance pricing.”

“We are excited to introduce a much more modern and dynamic way to assess risk in the auto insurance industry,” said Ali Salhi, Chief Technology Officer at Loop. “TomTom’s maps and extensive location data enable Loop to underwrite and rate risk with pinpoint precision that’s never before been seen in private-passenger auto insurance.”

"TomTom is a strong partner for us given their superior mapping capabilities, variety of products and APIs, and true commitment to innovation," said Carey Anne Nadeau, Cofounder and Co-CEO at Loop.

About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Media Relations:
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9ece223-5f8d-4d05 .... The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TomTom to Enable Loop’s AI-Based Auto Insurance TomTom’s maps and traffic data will support Loop’s mission for fairer priced auto insurance ratesAMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and location technology specialist, and Loop, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board