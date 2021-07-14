Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"Organizations realize the need to modernize their applications to adapt to changing customer requirements. Nous' world-class capabilities on Azure-based application development services have helped customers achieve improved technology and business outcomes," said Ajith Pillai, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "This advanced specialization is yet another milestone that demonstrates our expertise in migrating and modernizing web application workloads, implementing secure DevOps practices, and managing application services in Azure for customers."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Nous Infosystems clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a managed Microsoft Gold partner and a CMMI Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services.

For more information, press only:

Swaroop Chandra

Nous Infosystems

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

swaroopc@nousinfo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191552/Nous_Infosystems_Logo.jpg