checkAd

Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Nous Infosystems Logo

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"Organizations realize the need to modernize their applications to adapt to changing customer requirements. Nous' world-class capabilities on Azure-based application development services have helped customers achieve improved technology and business outcomes," said Ajith Pillai, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "This advanced specialization is yet another milestone that demonstrates our expertise in migrating and modernizing web application workloads, implementing secure DevOps practices, and managing application services in Azure for customers."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Nous Infosystems clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a managed Microsoft Gold partner and a CMMI Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services.

For more information, press only:

Swaroop Chandra
Nous Infosystems
Public Relations
+1 (732) 985-9533
swaroopc@nousinfo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191552/Nous_Infosystems_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nous Infosystems today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Lucara Recovers 62 Carat Fancy Pink Diamond "Boitumelo" From the Karowe Mine in Botswana
miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size Worth $597.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hisense Stuns in EURO 2020, Laser TV Shipments Grow Over 10 Times in First Half of 2021
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Global OTT Services Market Generated $91,881.6 Million Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Semiconductor Equipment Forecast to Post Industry High of $100 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports
Kanazawa University research: Understanding a nanomuscle
Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area