Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 18:00   

Square (NYSE: SQ) today announced it has acquired Crew, a frontline employee platform for consolidating and streamlining the day-to-day operations of hourly workforces.

Communication is a critical element for all employers managing teams. With the acquisition of Crew, Square gains a robust workplace messaging platform that will strengthen, complement, and scale its existing labor management tools offered through Team Management, better positioning the company to meet the needs of larger, more complex sellers. The addition of Crew will also bolster Square’s existing ecosystem of business solutions and provide sellers with an integrated, one-stop-shop for messaging, scheduling, tracking, and paying their team members.

More than half of all wage and salary workers in the U.S. are paid hourly, and yet the status quo for team communication often includes a combination of paper announcements in a break room and fragmented messaging via SMS and group chat apps. Unified team communication has long been a top feature request of Square sellers, and with the addition of Crew, Square will be able to accelerate its labor management roadmap to meet the evolving needs of today’s business owners.

“Square’s mission of economic empowerment started with enabling anyone to easily begin taking payments, and since then, we’ve built an innovative ecosystem of tools to help sellers start, run, grow, and adapt their businesses,” said Saumil Mehta, General Manager of Square Point of Sale. “As sellers grow their businesses and teams, we’re committed to helping them easily manage the daily operations of their workforce. That’s why we’re thrilled to add Crew’s powerful technology to our ecosystem and welcome an extremely experienced and knowledgeable team to the Square family.”

“Crew has always been focused on connecting employees and leaders in a streamlined way that provides them with the information, communication, and motivation needed to accomplish their work, together,” said Broc Miramontes, CEO and co-founder of Crew. “We’re excited to combine our expertise in building products for frontline workers with Square’s deep understanding of business needs to improve the employee experience of Square sellers and set their teams up for success.”

For more information on Team Management, please visit www.squareup.com/us/en/point-of-sale/team-management

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

