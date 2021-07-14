checkAd

Ghent, 14 July 2021, 18:00 CEST - Press release / Regulated information



Asper bv, recognised expert in asbestos survey, joins ABO-Group Environment

ABO NV, part of the ABO-Group Environment, acquires on July 14 2021 100% of the shares of the Flemish company Asper bv, which specialises in asbestos and soil investigation. Asper bv is based in Sint-Niklaas and was founded in 2007 by asbestos experts Raoel Peeters and Patrick Anthonis. In the meantime, the agency has founded two additional offices in Antwerp and Bruges and deals with the most complex asbestos sites in Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia.

Asper bv is a recognised expert in carrying out asbestos and soil surveys, laboratory analyses and demolition inventories. Over the years, the firm has expanded its expertise in asbestos and offers solutions from A to Z in various complex cases. In addition to asbestos inventories, the firm also carries out asbestos analyses and remediation. The expertise it has acquired in this field is an important add-on to the activities of ABO nv (asbestos research) and Translab nv (asbestos laboratory), which are both part of ABO-Group Environment. Financially, the acquisition will add approximately €1 million to the annual turnover after integration.

"With the acquisition of Asper bv, we want to bring additional expertise in-house," says Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group Environment. "As a company, we want to work in a future-oriented way. We also see that there is a lot of extra  work to come. The government has made a clear choice to have asbestos removed by 2034-2040 and as a company we want to play our part in society. Asper is doing an excellent job in this regard and has been involved in asbestos research in schools and other public buildings for years," concludes the CEO. After the acquisition, Raoel Peeters and Patrick Anthonis remain fully involved in the asbestos departments of ABO-Group.              


Mutual reinforcement        
 "We find that we share the same values at Asper as we do at ABO," say Raoel Peeters and Patrick Anthonis, current directors of Asper. "We want to be able to focus even more on our expertise and, at the same time, be relieved of administrative and organisational concerns. We are convinced that with ABO-Group we will be able to achieve a natural synergy, where we and our employees will be able to share our expertise with them and vice versa. We look forward to what the future holds!”

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group is an engineering company specialised in geotechnical, environmental and soil remediation services. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. ABO-Group guarantees a sustainable solution for its clients. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit www.abo-group.eu.             

For more information:

 Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment nv
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

