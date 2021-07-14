checkAd

Nyrstar NV Publication of 2020 annual general shareholders’ meeting minutes,  procedure for shareholders to submit proposals for independent candidate-directors and date of second extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV: Publication of 2020 annual general shareholders’ meeting minutes,  procedure for shareholders to submit proposals for independent candidate-directors and date of second extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting

14 July 2021 at 18.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) has published today the minutes of the 2020 annual general shareholders’ meeting held on 29 June 2021 (the “AGM”).  The AGM instructed, by obtaining the legally required favourable vote of shareholders representing at least one-tenth of the statutory capital of the Company, the Company’s Board of Directors to convene a special general shareholders’ meeting for the appointment of one or more independent directors.  The Company reminds shareholders that one or more shareholders who hold at least 3% of the capital of the Company, have the possibility to, ultimately 20 days after the date of the AGM, propose independent candidate-directors, of which they may communicate in writing the identity and the curriculum vitae to the Company per mail at its registered seat (Zinkstraat 1, 2490 Balen, Belgium, to the attention of the Company Secretary) and per e-mail to registrations@nyrstar.com.

In addition, the Company announces that the second extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting of the Company (the “Second EGM”) will be held on 23 August 2021 to resolve on the item on the agenda of the first extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting held on 29 June 2021 (the “First EGM”), as the attendance quorum required for the item on the agenda of the First EGM was not met. The Second EGM will commence at 12:00 CEST and will, subject to strict compliance with the (changes in) applicable government measures and regulations in place to combat and contain the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the Covid-19 sanitary measures (including not showing any symptoms, wearing of a face mask, keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from each other and disinfecting hands as well as other appropriate measures), be held physically at Brussels Expo, Paleis 11, Room 1122, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Brussels, Belgium. Depending on the evolution of the current government measures and regulations in place to combat and contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming weeks, the Company may further communicate by press release about the participation and the organisation of the shareholders’ meeting on the Company’s website.  The convening notice for the Second EGM will be published on 23 July 2021.

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs & Legal      M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

