Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2021 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ZuHause Immobilien Handelsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Eric
Last name(s): Mozanowski
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI
391200VUYVDCPMZG1134 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.40 EUR 60000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.40000 EUR 60000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69572  14.07.2021 



