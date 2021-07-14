

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.07.2021 / 18:10

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ZuHause Immobilien Handelsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Eric Last name(s): Mozanowski Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI

391200VUYVDCPMZG1134

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.40 EUR 60000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.40000 EUR 60000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

