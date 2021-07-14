At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 09.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld



Res 1 8,760,182 269,170 9,029,352 20,187 9,049,539 48,155 96.81% 2.97% 99.78% 0.22% 100.0%



Res 2 7,756,200 291,527 8,047,727 696,858 8,744,585 353,109 88.70% 3.33% 92.03% 7.97% 100.0%



Res 3 7,931,140 291,527 8,222,667 620,071 8,842,738 254,956 89.69% 3.30% 92.99% 7.01% 100.0%



Res 4 8,852,815 200,820 9,053,635 10,806 9,064,441 33,253 97.66% 2.22% 99.88% 0.12% 100.0%



Res 5 8,269,162 343,740 8,612,902 340,825 8,953,727 143,967 92.35% 3.84% 96.19% 3.81% 100.0%



Res 6 8,474,392 335,900 8,810,292 163,860 8,974,152 123,542 94.43% 3.74% 98.17% 1.83% 100.0%



Res 7 8,478,343 269,170 8,747,513 239,415 8,986,928 110,766 94.34% 3.00% 97.34% 2.66% 100.0%



Res 8 8,298,065 291,527 8,589,592 397,336 8,986,928 110,766 92.34% 3.24% 95.58% 4.42% 100.0%



Res 9 8,414,967 269,170 8,684,137 302,791 8,986,928 110,766 93.63% 3.00% 96.63% 3.37% 100.0%



Res 10 8,327,578 291,550 8,619,128 350,333 8,969,461 128,233 92.84% 3.25% 96.09% 3.91% 100.0%



Res 11 8,341,478 530,620 8,872,098 160,607 9,032,705 64,989 92.35% 5.87% 98.22% 1.78% 100.0%



Res 12 7,732,030 530,620 8,262,650 770,055 9,032,705 64,989 85.60% 5.87% 91.47% 8.53% 100.0%



Res 13 8,382,148 525,807 8,907,955 135,153 9,043,108 54,586 92.70% 5.81% 98.51% 1.49% 100.0%

