ProVen VCT plc Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
14 July 2021

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 09.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), are set out below:

  For specific For discretion For - total Against Total Withheld


Res 1 		        8,760,182 269,170       9,029,352                      20,187              9,049,539          48,155
  96.81% 2.97% 99.78% 0.22% 100.0%  


Res 2 		        7,756,200                  291,527      8,047,727           696,858          8,744,585        353,109
  88.70% 3.33% 92.03% 7.97% 100.0%  


Res 3 		        7,931,140                  291,527 8,222,667             620,071           8,842,738                    254,956   
  89.69% 3.30% 92.99% 7.01% 100.0%  


Res 4 		        8,852,815                  200,820       9,053,635           10,806           9,064,441           33,253
  97.66% 2.22% 99.88% 0.12% 100.0%  


Res 5 		        8,269,162                  343,740       8,612,902           340,825          8,953,727        143,967
  92.35% 3.84% 96.19% 3.81% 100.0%  


Res 6 		        8,474,392                  335,900       8,810,292           163,860          8,974,152        123,542
  94.43% 3.74% 98.17% 1.83% 100.0%  


Res 7 		        8,478,343                  269,170       8,747,513           239,415          8,986,928        110,766
  94.34% 3.00% 97.34% 2.66% 100.0%  


Res 8 		        8,298,065                  291,527       8,589,592           397,336        8,986,928        110,766
  92.34% 3.24% 95.58% 4.42% 100.0%  


Res 9 		        8,414,967                  269,170      8,684,137             302,791          8,986,928           110,766
  93.63% 3.00% 96.63% 3.37% 100.0%  


Res 10 		        8,327,578                  291,550     8,619,128           350,333          8,969,461        128,233
  92.84% 3.25% 96.09% 3.91% 100.0%  


Res 11 		        8,341,478                  530,620 8,872,098               160,607 9,032,705           64,989
  92.35% 5.87% 98.22% 1.78% 100.0%  


Res 12 		        7,732,030                  530,620     8,262,650           770,055 9,032,705           64,989
  85.60% 5.87% 91.47% 8.53% 100.0%  


Res 13 		8,382,148 525,807 8,907,955 135,153 9,043,108 54,586
  92.70% 5.81% 98.51% 1.49% 100.0%  

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/ ...

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820





