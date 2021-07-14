Crawford & Company Marks Milestone 80th Anniversary

Beginning in Columbus, Georgia in 1941, Jim Crawford used his experience as a claims manager for Liberty Mutual as a spark for the creation of Crawford, unaware of how far his concept of an independent firm providing insurers with an efficient and cost-effective alternative to in-house adjusters would go. Since then, Crawford has experienced transformation and evolution, from going public in 1968, to the strategic acquisitions of Broadspire, Contractor Connection, WeGoLook and more. The company has now grown to become the largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions globally, with 9,000 employees in over 70 countries worldwide. For an in-depth look at Crawford’s history and innovation throughout the years, take a look at the full timeline here .

“We are proud to celebrate this incredible anniversary at Crawford,” said Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma. “This company started with Jim Crawford’s groundbreaking vision for a family-owned business 80 years ago, and to this day, the family still works in partnership with Crawford, as shareholders and board members. That sense of family is infused in everything we do, taking the utmost care to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. We’re honored to have served the global community for so long and look forward to continue serving you.”

To kick off festivities for the 80th anniversary, Crawford celebrated with four days of live show-style programming for employees. The show featured panel discussions, day-in-the-life looks at various parts of the business and fun challenges and games, all hosted by award-winning journalist Christine Pullara. In addition, there were opportunities for employees to connect with colleagues around the globe with daily speed networking events and ‘Fuel the Positive’ recognitions for exemplary individuals.

Through the Founder’s Day celebration, Crawford also raised over $28,000 for Crawford Cares, which provides financial assistance to employees who experience hardship. For every dollar donated, Crawford matched the contributions dollar-for-dollar.

Verma continued: “Through all of the monumental changes in our first 80 years, our three founding principles have remained constant and still define our company culture: Honesty and integrity above all. Hard work pays. Knowledge and creativity is power. We look forward to what is to come in the next 80 years and beyond!”

As Crawford looks to the future, reimagined and simplified customer solutions will help deliver exceptional service and make the company the embedded claims management partner of choice. Crawford will continue to lead the industry with our superior quality, cutting-edge digital solutions and a profound and eminent level of expertise.

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries.

