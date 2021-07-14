checkAd

FP Markets Enhances Its Global Offering by Adding 550+ Multi-Country Share CFDs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 18:48  |  41   |   |   

New Share CFDs available via FP Markets Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include a wide range of international companies, representing diverse sectors listed on leading global exchanges, including Zoom, Alibaba, HSBC, Manchester United, Sony and a range of Biotech and Big Pharma companies

SYDNEY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets, the Australian forex and CFDs broker, has added more than 550 new stock CFDs to its already extensive list of products. The stock CFDs come from a range of global markets including London, Hong Kong, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Amsterdam, and New York (NYSE and Nasdaq) and cover a wide range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, aviation, tourism, and Big Tech and add to an offering which already includes some of the world's most popular companies such as Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, and Google.

 

FP Markets Enhances Its Global Offering by Adding 550+ Multi-Country Share CFDs

 

The new instruments are available on the FP Markets Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform and a full list can be found on the FP Markets website.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa commented: "The interest around equities has reached an all-time high globally and it is important for us to continually evolve and expand our product range in line with increased client demand for a greater diversity of our range of share CFDs. We already have an impressive portfolio of leading global stocks including companies like Tesla and the so-called 'FAANGs.' This exciting new product range adds an array of global companies from a wide range of sectors, on a number of international exchanges, including Alibaba, Zoom and a range of Biotech and Big Pharma companies, which have proved especially attractive to investors since the COVID-19 pandemic. This new range of share CFDs is available on FP Markets Metatrader 5 platform which offers advanced functionality and fast execution for both new and experienced traders who are looking to trade the global markets quickly and efficiently on both desktop and mobile."

In addition, to share CFDs, FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers 8 platforms including MT4, MT5 and Iress. Over the past 16 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since the year of its establishment in 2005, Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 continues to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry, and continues its extraordinary year-on-year growth.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global Forex Broker with more than 16 years of industry experience.
  • FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1*.
  • Download FP Markets' Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, WebTrader, and Iress.
  • The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded "The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award" five years running from Investment Trends.
  • FP Markets has been awarded as the "Global Forex Value Broker" in consecutive years (2019, 2020) at the Global Forex Awards.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574260/FP_Markets.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

FP Markets Logo

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FP Markets Enhances Its Global Offering by Adding 550+ Multi-Country Share CFDs New Share CFDs available via FP Markets Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include a wide range of international companies, representing diverse sectors listed on leading global exchanges, including Zoom, Alibaba, HSBC, Manchester United, Sony and a range …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Lucara Recovers 62 Carat Fancy Pink Diamond "Boitumelo" From the Karowe Mine in Botswana
miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size Worth $597.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Global OTT Services Market Generated $91,881.6 Million Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Semiconductor Equipment Forecast to Post Industry High of $100 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports
Kanazawa University research: Understanding a nanomuscle
Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and ...
VVDN Gets Approval Under PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area