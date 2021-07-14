checkAd

Canadian Cannabis Retail Chain High Tide Welcomes Proposed U.S. Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, welcomes the proposed Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) that was released today by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. If passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Biden, the bill would, among other measures, federally deschedule cannabis, expunge prior convictions, maintain the authority of states to set their own cannabis policies, provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs from marginalized communities and remove penalties on financial institutions who choose to do business with licensed cannabis companies.

High Tide, which is Canada’s most profitable retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by Adjusted EBITDA1, and also operates several of the world’s most popular e-commerce platforms for consumption accessories and hemp-derived CBD totalling almost 100 million site visits in 20202, reiterated its commitment to continue expanding into the United States both through immediately accretive e-commerce acquisitions in the near future, and bricks and mortar sales, should the CAOA be signed into law.

"With eighteen states and Washington, DC, having already legalized cannabis for adults, and thirty seven states having done so for medical cannabis, a majority of Americans already have access to cannabis, whether medically or recreationally. This trend represents a huge opportunity for our e-commerce platforms regardless of federal legalization,” said Raj Grover, High Tide’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “As our team monitors the progress of the CAOA and other cannabis reform initiatives in Congress, we are engaged in several conversations with potential partners to ensure that High Tide is ready to begin bricks and mortar retail cannabis sales in the United States as soon as federally permissible,” added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the most profitable Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by Adjusted EBITDA, with 89 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established ecommerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com and Dailyhighclub.com, and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through CBDcity.com and FABCBD.com as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY) (Nasdaq: TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB) (Nasdaq: ACB). Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

