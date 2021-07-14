Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release second quarter financial results before the stock market opens on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call on the same day, Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 1-833-685-0902. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5737. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com or by clicking here: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3DbT ...