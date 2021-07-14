checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains BUY

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains BUY

14.07.2021
Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy and raw material costs burdened earnings.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains BUY Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy and raw material costs burdened earnings. Price escalating clauses and hedging should help to take some pressure off the margins, yet a strong second half is needed to meet the guidance.

