SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains BUY

Gerresheimer AG (Update)

Health Care

MCap EUR 2.8bn

BUY, PT EUR 102.00 (+14% potential)

Research update

Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy and raw material costs burdened earnings. Price escalating clauses and hedging should help to take some pressure off the margins, yet a strong second half is needed to meet the guidance. Adjusting our estimates, we now expect adj. EBITDAmargins at the lower end of the guidance (eAR: 22.1%). We arrive at a DCF-based fair value of EUR 102.00 (previously: EUR 107.00). Still, our rating remains BUY.

