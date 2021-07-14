Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy and raw material costs burdened earnings.
Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy and raw material costs burdened earnings.
Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy
and raw material costs burdened earnings. Price escalating clauses and hedging should help to take some pressure off the margins, yet a strong second half is needed to
meet the guidance. Adjusting our estimates, we now expect adj. EBITDAmargins at the lower end of the guidance (eAR: 22.1%). We arrive at a DCF-based fair value of EUR
102.00 (previously: EUR 107.00). Still, our rating remains BUY.
For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener.This week we are looking for stocks that provide safety in times of uncertainty and
volatile markets.
Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit
https://www.research-hub.de
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains BUY
Driven by a healthy recovery in the cosmetics business and strong demand for biologics solutions Gerresheimer delivered revenues above expectations. However, higher energy and raw material costs burdened earnings. Price escalating clauses and
hedging should help to take some pressure off the margins, yet a strong second half is
needed to meet the guidance.