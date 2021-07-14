checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
14.07.2021, 19:05  |  33   |   |   

WashTec once again upgraded its FY 2021 guidance on the back of strong second quarter results and continued favourable order intake.

WashTec AG (Update)

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 716m

BUY, PT EUR 64.00 (+20% potential)
Research update

WashTec once again upgraded its FY 2021 guidance on the back of strong second quarter results and continued favourable order intake. The company now expects sales to grow by around 9% (previously 5%) and an EBIT margin of approx. 10% (previously above 5%). This is already the second time that WashTec is increasing its FY guidance underlying our positive view on the company of being a high ROCE, high quality business. We therefore maintain our BUY recommendation with an increased DCF based PT of EUR 64.00 (old EUR 59.00). Note: This week WashTec has also been filtered in our “Weekly Sceener” where we highlighted high quality that provide safety in times of uncertainty and volatile markets.

 

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that provide safety in times of uncertainty and volatile markets.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

WashTec Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY WashTec once again upgraded its FY 2021 guidance on the back of strong second quarter results and continued favourable order intake. The company now expects sales to grow by around 9% (previously 5%) and an EBIT margin of approx. 10% (previously above 5%).

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Disappointing prelim. Q2/21; PT down; Remains BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Rebound in Q2/21; Outlook still disappointing; Down to ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Roadshow Feedback: Aus der Nische in die Masse – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - S&T strengthens its multivendor services business; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong momentum fuels optimism; PT up; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Teva neuer Vermarktungspartner; KAUFEN
SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Partnership with SAP; Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21WashTec erhöht Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose
4investors | Kommentare
13.07.21WashTec Raises Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Outlook for 2021
PLX AI | Analysen
13.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec erhöht die Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
13.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue and earnings expectation for 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec erhöht die Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs