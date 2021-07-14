SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY

WashTec once again upgraded its FY 2021 guidance on the back of strong second quarter results and continued favourable order intake.

WashTec once again upgraded its FY 2021 guidance on the back of strong second quarter results and continued favourable order intake. The company now expects sales to grow by around 9% (previously 5%) and an EBIT margin of approx. 10% (previously above 5%). This is already the second time that WashTec is increasing its FY guidance underlying our positive view on the company of being a high ROCE, high quality business. We therefore maintain our BUY recommendation with an increased DCF based PT of EUR 64.00 (old EUR 59.00). Note: This week WashTec has also been filtered in our “Weekly Sceener” where we highlighted high quality that provide safety in times of uncertainty and volatile markets.

