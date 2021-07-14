checkAd

NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, Adding New Contact Center Locations in UAE, India, and Bahrain

NCRi expands its CX Contact Centers to 12 locations across the globe.

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian-based NCRi, the well-established Customer Experience Management (CXM) services Provider and Global Contact Center Operator, has acquired Ascentia Services, LLC, based in Dubai, UAE, and will be merging its contact center operations in Dubai, UAE; Delhi, India; Pune, India; and Manama, Bahrain, which will now operate under the brand name NCRi Ascentia. With this transaction, NCRi International now operates 12 Customer Experience Contact Centers across the world in the North America, LATAM, MENA, and APAC sectors. 

NCRi CEO and Founder Asif Mirza will stay on as CEO of NCRi Global. Ascentia CEO and founder Nitha Joseph will assume the new role of Global Chief Visionary Officer. 

"Today's announcement is another remarkable milestone for both companies' growth journey. Our new expanded footprint will provide more options to our valued clients and help attract new marquee brands seeking domestic, nearshore and/or offshore BPO and contact center solutions. Moreover, the geographic variety offers many pricing options and the security afforded by the natural bolstering of Business Continuity options created via this kind of expansion. We are pleased to welcome Ascentia Services employees and customers into our NCRi family," said Asif Mirza, CEO and Founder of NCRi.

This merger adds many Fortune 500 names to the NCRi client portfolio along with new in-house subject matter expertise in multiple industry verticals. The blend of locations and expertise makes for a formidable new organization well-poised for continued global growth. 

"The cultural alignment and core business values of the two organizations are an excellent fit. Our vision for the future is bright, and we are confident in our ability to deliver unique CX insight and extraordinary service to our clients. This partnership is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share," said Nitha Joseph, Global Chief Visionary Officer.

About NCRi:
Founded in 2007, NCRi is a Canadian-based global BPO company with a focus on customer experience. The company operates contact center locations in North America, LATAM, MENA and APAC. The company provides a complete cycle of Customer Experience Management (CXM), multichannel customer experience solutions, including voice, email, chat, and social media. NCRi is a global brand, complimented by long-term relationships with clients around the world, achieving a leadership position within a wide range of industries. NCRi services major international clients across various business sectors, including Banking & Finance, Government, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Utilities and more. 

NCRi Media contact: 
Joe DiNunzio
NCRi 
Tel: 647-251-8020
Email: joe.dinunzio@ncri.com
www.ncri.com 

Pictured: NCRi CEO and Founder Asif Mirza and Nitha Joseph, Chief Visionary Officer
Celebrating the acquisition and the joining of two great CX organizations.

 




