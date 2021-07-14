Medacta Announces Successful Completion of First Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasties using NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform



Game-changing innovation allowed surgeons to precisely replicate preoperative planning, while maintaining closer focus on their patients for improved accuracy and efficiency



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 14 July 2021 - Medacta announced today the successful completion of the first Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty (RSA) surgeries utilizing its NextARTM Shoulder, the first CE-marked and FDA-cleared Augmented Reality surgical application with intraoperative guidance for total shoulder replacement.

NextAR Shoulder is designed to improve efficiency and precision in total shoulder replacement, while supporting the advancement of personalized surgery. Prof. Dr. med. Matthias Zumstein and John-Erik Bell, M.D., have performed the first European and U.S. surgeries utilizing NextAR Shoulder at the Engeriedspital in Bern, Switzerland and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, New Hampshire, respectively.

"Having just completed the first case using NextAR Shoulder worldwide, I can say that this is truly a great innovation in shoulder arthroplasty," says Prof. Zumstein, who serves as Section Head Shoulder, Elbow and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine at Orthopädie Sonnenhof in Bern and has collaborated with Medacta on the development of NextAR Shoulder. "The intraoperative guidance helped me to perform a more accurate implant positioning and the Augmented Reality allowed me to stay focused on the surgical field. Never before have I been able to stick so closely to my preoperative planning."

Prior to surgery, the surgeon uses a 3D virtual model of the patient's shoulder to choose the best implant and position to restore the patient's unique anatomy. NextAR Shoulder enhances the preoperative implant-bone preparation with unique intraoperative orientation assessments, allowing surgeons to track real-time positioning.