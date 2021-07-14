checkAd

Chase Teams up With Tock to Support Local Restaurant Recovery With New Customer Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 19:00  |  33   |   |   

Chase and Tock today announced a new offer for Chase restaurant clients on Tock to support restaurant and hospitality small businesses as they recover from the pandemic. Now through December 31, small business owners who operate restaurants, wineries, pop-ups, and events will receive up to $1,200 to put towards monthly subscription fees when they join Tock for one year and link their Chase business checking account.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005776/en/

By joining Tock, Chase small business owners get access to an innovative reservation and ordering platform, as well as the Tock to Go takeout and delivery program, reaching millions of diners across the country. Their businesses will also be integrated into Chase Dining within Ultimate Rewards, a program where millions of Chase credit card customers can earn and redeem points towards any pre-paid reservation, takeout order or events and experience on Tock.

Current Chase Business Banking customers who enroll in the Tock Plus plan with their business checking account will receive one month free, and $1,000 to put towards future fees. Those already on Tock with a Chase business checking account linked will receive $1,200 to use towards subscription fees.

The restaurant industry has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. As more local businesses quickly reopen, this new offer will help remove barriers including access to service tools and support small business growth.

“In many ways, reopening is more difficult than the initial shock of the pandemic,” said Nick Kokonas, CEO of Tock. “Service industry businesses cannot just flip a light switch to scale operations. Tock and Chase want to help by not only making operations more efficient, but also by backing that up with cash.”

“Restaurant owners and those in the hospitality business have inspired us over the past year with how quickly they’ve adapted to unprecedented challenges,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Business Banking. “With Tock, we are providing entrepreneurs with an all-in-one system to reach their customers online so that they can focus on what’s important - running their business. We love restaurants and want to do everything we can to support them as they recover.”

To receive the Tock offer, eligible small business owners need to complete these steps by Dec. 31, 2021:

1. Sign up with Tock at exploretock.com/join/chase-for-business
2. Link their Chase business checking account to Tock. Small businesses looking to open a new Chase business checking account can visit: chase.com/business/checking

For more information, please visit exploretock.com/join/chase-for-business.

About Tock

Launched in 2014, Tock powers reservations, table management, carryout operations, and events for more than 7,000 hospitality operators ranging from neighborhood pizzerias to Michelin-starred destinations, wineries, and pop-ups in 30 countries. Tock's cloud-based platform provides businesses with sophisticated CRM and dynamic pricing tools to increase sales and deliver world-class hospitality. Tock has processed over $1B prepaid experiences in addition to millions of standard reservations across 200 cities around the world. Recently named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Tock launched Tock to Go in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow restaurants to schedule takeout orders themselves instead of linking out to delivery services.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 44 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Wertpapier


