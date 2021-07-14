First Midwest Obtains Certification to Participate in the BankOn Program

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it has been certified to participate in the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s BankOn program, which provides unbanked households with access to safe and affordable banking services.



“Millions of American households, and particularly those in disadvantaged populations, do not have access to conventional and affordable banking products and services to support their basic financial needs,” said Mark Sander, President and Chief Operating Officer at First Midwest Bank. “Our participation in the BankOn program enables us to further enhance our commitment to supporting the financial interests of our communities and promote financial equity and inclusion for all.”