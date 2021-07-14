checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE

14-Jul-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE

Luxembourg, 14 July 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE (the "Company", ISIN: LU2290523658, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LRS1), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, today entered into a definitive business combination agreement with HomeToGo GmbH ("HomeToGo") (the "Transaction"). Upon closing of the Transaction, the listed entity is expected to be named HomeToGo ("Combined Company") and will be led by Dr. Patrick Andrae (Co-founder and CEO of HomeToGo), Wolfgang Heigl (Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of HomeToGo), Valentin Gruber (newly appointed COO of HomeToGo) and Steffen Schneider (CFO of HomeToGo). Martin Reiter, VP Europe at Wayfair, who previously built Airbnb's global presence while leading their International Operations, will join the supervisory board and is also investing in the Combined Company.

The Transaction values the Combined Company at an equity value of EUR 1.2 billion and an enterprise value of EUR 861 million. The Transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021, and the Combined Company will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "HTG". In addition to the approximately EUR 275 million held in the Company's escrow account (not taking into account any potential redemptions in connection with the Transaction), investors including European family offices specialising in tech investments and European tech entrepreneurs have committed EUR 75 million at a price of EUR 10.00 per share through a common stock private investment in public equity ("PIPE"). The Combined Company will have a shareholder base comprised of (i) the current HomeToGo shareholders, convertible lenders and holders of virtual options, (ii) the Company's shareholders, and (iii) the investors in the PIPE.

