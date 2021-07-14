Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, …

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB"), acting in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notifies that stabilisation measures have been undertaken in the Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North Premier"). The stabilisation period has now ended and no further stabilisation transactions will be effected. DNB exercises the over-allotment option in respect of 655,519 shares in Physitrack.

As announced on June 18, 2021 in the press release regarding first day of trading in Physitrack's share on First North Premier, DNB had the option, but had no obligation, to carry out transactions in Physitrack's share aimed at supporting the market price of the share at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

Stabilisation transactions in Physitrack's share could be undertaken at any time from the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier (on June 18, 2021) and for no longer than 30 calendar days thereafter. Such stabilisation measures could be undertaken on Nasdaq First North Premier, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise. Stabilisation transactions could not be and was not conducted at a price per share higher than the one set in the offering (SEK 40).

DNB has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notified that stabilisation measures, in accordance with Article 5.4 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014), have been undertaken in respect of a total of 731 shares in Physitrack. All stabilisation transactions have been effected on Nasdaq First North Premier. The stabilisation period has now ended and no further stabilising transactions will be effected. Below is a summary of the stabilisation transactions which have been undertaken during the stabilisation period. Contact person at DNB is Olof Isacsson, phone: +46 709 39 18 29.