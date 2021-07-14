checkAd

Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 19:15  |  47   |   |   

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, …

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB"), acting in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notifies that stabilisation measures have been undertaken in the Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North Premier"). The stabilisation period has now ended and no further stabilisation transactions will be effected. DNB exercises the over-allotment option in respect of 655,519 shares in Physitrack.

As announced on June 18, 2021 in the press release regarding first day of trading in Physitrack's share on First North Premier, DNB had the option, but had no obligation, to carry out transactions in Physitrack's share aimed at supporting the market price of the share at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

Stabilisation transactions in Physitrack's share could be undertaken at any time from the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier (on June 18, 2021) and for no longer than 30 calendar days thereafter. Such stabilisation measures could be undertaken on Nasdaq First North Premier, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise. Stabilisation transactions could not be and was not conducted at a price per share higher than the one set in the offering (SEK 40).

DNB has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notified that stabilisation measures, in accordance with Article 5.4 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014), have been undertaken in respect of a total of 731 shares in Physitrack. All stabilisation transactions have been effected on Nasdaq First North Premier. The stabilisation period has now ended and no further stabilising transactions will be effected. Below is a summary of the stabilisation transactions which have been undertaken during the stabilisation period. Contact person at DNB is Olof Isacsson, phone: +46 709 39 18 29.

Seite 1 von 4
Physitrack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
NextSource Materials Announces Appointment of Leading Mining Executive and Former CEO of Xstrata ...
SANUWAVE Health Provides Updated Conference Call Information
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Komo Plant Based Foods Moves to New Facility to Expand Production and R&D Capabilities
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21Stabilisation Notice
Accesswire | Analysen