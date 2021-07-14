checkAd

Blue Biofuels Finds Additional High Value Market for its Sulfur-Free Lignin

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels (PINK: ALLM).

Alliance BioEnergy Plus, DBA Blue Biofuels, Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a new market for its production of sulfur free lignin, in addition to the bioplastics market. The Carbon Basis Company Ltd.’s (CBC) patented carbon-based ion exchange purification process plans to utilize lignin produced by the Company as a biomaterial replacement for the synthetic resins currently used in ion exchange resins production. CBC estimates a market price and intents to pay around $10 per kilogram for this high purity lignin, subject to due diligence, testing, and supply availability.

According to Marketdataforecast.com, the global market for ionic exchange resins for 2021 is estimated to be $3.4 billion and is expected to rise to $5.85 billion by 2026. Currently, the market is dominated by a few large producers, (e.g. Dow, Purolite, Mitsubishi, Lanxess, etc.). The resins are priced between $10,000 - $33,000/ton and are utilized for three major industrial applications involving separation, purification, and de-contamination for seven different industrial sectors, including:

  • power generation
  • water treatment
  • chemical processing
  • pharmaceuticals
  • food & beverage
  • electronics
  • mining.

The Company and CBC believe there are two drivers for a switch to the Carbon/lignin-based ionic resins. First there is a significant cost advantage for the CBC bio-based ionic resins. Current prices for ionic resins are $10,000 to $33,000 per ton with CBC’s price expected to be under $10,000 per ton. Second, the manufacturers of synthetic resins are coming under increasing pressure to ban the use of synthetic micro-beads due to the significant environmental hazard they pose if allowed to bio-accumulate in waters. An example is the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015 banning the use of micro beads in cosmetics. The CBC bio-based product(s) offer an effective, low-cost, and environmentally friendly alternative compared to the current standard of synthetic ionic microbeads.

The relationship between the Company and CBC may provide an important and growing market for the anticipated production of pure lignin from the Company’s CTS manufacturing process. Depending upon feedstock, an average of 20% of the cellulosic material is broken down into lignin in the Company’s CTS process, with around 65-70% into sugars. Even at $10/kg, CBC will enjoy significant cost advantages from the Company’s lignin compared to the cost of existing synthetic resins. And at that price, the Company’s lignin -- originally thought of as a by-product, and more recently found suitable to make bioplastics -- will have a much higher additional revenue stream than anticipated. This is in addition to the ethanol and further biofuels that will be made from the sugars produced in the CTS process.

