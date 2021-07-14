checkAd

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Second Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter 2021 and year to date 2021.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp today reported net income for the second quarter of $408,913 or $0.22 per share, compared to $214,283 or $0.11 for the second quarter of 2020. Net income of $928,429 or $0.49 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was also reported, compared to $456,444 or $0.24 per share for the six months ended 2020. All results are unaudited.

Financial Highlights:

  • Earnings per share of $0.49 for the six months ended 2021, versus $0.24 per share for the six months ended 2020.
  • Book value per share increased to $11.28 compared to $10.33 from one year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.74% for second quarter 2021, compared to 0.52% for second quarter 2020; and 0.88% for the six months ended 2021 compared to 0.59% for the six months ended 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.88% for the six months ended 2021, compared 4.97% for the six months ended 2020.
  • Total assets ended the period at $235.2 million, compared to $171.5 million one year ago and $213.2 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits were $207.3 million versus $150.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $190.9 million at March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits remain strong at 36.7% of total deposits.
  • Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.
  • All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums.

"We were able to improve our quarterly and year-to-date earnings over prior year with increased non-interest income related to PPP origination fees, and continued expense control including reduced expense related to our IT conversion in June of 2020. Historically low interest rates continue to be a challenge, but continue to provide opportunities as businesses consider expansion or refinancing current debt" said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our local economy remains strong, driving growth in both loans and deposits with $13 million in new loans originated during the quarter and deposit growth of over $16 million. Similar to the first quarter, the majority of our lending opportunities are commercial construction, which will fund throughout the remainder of the year and become permanent financing upon completion. We continue to work with customers in obtaining PPP forgiveness for first and second round loans. To date, 94% of first round PPP loans have been forgiven. We anticipate the majority of active PPP loans being forgiven by year-end" added Veach.

Veach also noted "during the quarter we successfully completed a $5 million subordinated debt offering, which will be used to support our continued growth. Upon completion of the offering, $4.25 million was down streamed to the bank increasing bank capital ratios, as well as, our legal lending limit."

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls and Kellogg, Idaho.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

  Balance Sheet Overview
  (Unaudited)

 
  Jun 30, 2021     Jun 30, 2020     Mar 31, 2021  
Assets:
 
  		   
  		   
  		 
Cash and due from banks
  $ 68,757,235     $ 12,414,066     $ 45,745,875  
Securities available for sale, at fair value
    71,066,717       52,381,851       69,566,177  
Net Loans
    85,441,816       96,440,995       87,926,565  
Other assets
    9,978,090       10,297,569       9,975,519  
Total assets
  $ 235,243,858     $ 171,534,481     $ 213,214,136  

 
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
                       
Total deposits
  $ 207,287,575     $ 150,292,874     $ 190,921,001  
Borrowings
    267,015       329,514       282,639  
Capital lease liability
    526,697       587,955       544,151  
Other liabilities
    929,796       874,429       907,303  
Shareholders' equity
    26,232,776       19,449,709       20,559,042  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  $ 235,243,858     $ 171,534,481     $ 213,214,135  

 
                       
Ratios:
                       
Return on average assets
    0.88 %     0.59 %     1.04 %
Return on average equity
    8.88 %     4.97 %     10.00 %
Community bank leverage ratio(1)
    10.91 %     10.86 %     9.66 %
Net interest margin (YTD) (1)
    2.54 %     3.57 %     2.61 %
Net interest margin without PPP (YTD) (1)
    2.62 %     3.75 %     2.69 %
Efficiency ratio (YTD) (1)
    66.10 %     82.06 %     66.43 %
Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital (1)
    0.96 %     1.59 %     1.27 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
    0.10 %     0.17 %     0.11 %

 
                       
(1) denotes bank-only ratios
                       
                         

 

  Income Statement Overview
  (unaudited)

 
  For the three months ended     For the six months ended  

 
  Jun 30, 2021     Jun 30, 2020     Jun 30, 2021     Jun 30, 2020  
Interest income
  $ 1,344,884     $ 1,424,085     $ 2,625,617     $ 2,800,509  
Interest Expense
    55,833       58,934       111,676       150,026  
Net interest income
    1,289,050       1,365,151       2,513,941       2,650,483  
Loan loss provision
    -       -       -       -  
Noninterest income
    354,745       163,040       914,598       393,230  
Salaries and employee benefits
    585,800       643,991       1,179,305       1,263,138  
Occupancy Expense
    135,962       128,718       275,902       267,310  
Other noninterest expense
    391,220       505,286       772,212       967,159  
Income before income taxes
    530,814       250,196       1,201,119       546,106  
Income tax expense
    121,901       35,911       272,690       89,662  
Net income
  $ 408,913     $ 214,284     $ 928,429     $ 456,444  

 
                               

