Qualis Innovations Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Robert Bilkovski as Chief Scientific Officer of mPathix Health Inc.

Chadds Ford, PA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPathix Health Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis Innovations Inc., (OTC: QLIS), a pain solutions company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address the unmet needs of patients and clinicians, announced today that Dr. Robert Bilkovski, MD joined mPathix as our Chief Scientific Officer.

“Bob is a seasoned and experienced medical executive. His experience with both medical devices and pharmaceuticals is a perfect fit for mPathix’s modality-agnostic business model. We look forward to Bob’s effective leadership of our medical and clinical functions” said Demir Bingol, Chief Executive Officer of mPathix Health Inc.

About Dr. Bilkovski

Dr. Robert Bilkovski joined mPathix on July 12, 2021. He brings broad management experience to the CSO role, having served in leadership positions with Becton Dickinson, Abbott Labs, and GE Healthcare, overseeing medical affairs and clinical development in IVD, medical device and pharmaceuticals industries. Robert is also currently the President of RNB Ventures Consulting Inc., providing strategic consulting in the field of medical and clinical affairs for medical device and diagnostic companies. Dr. Bilkovski received his undergraduate degree in biochemistry with a focus in genetic engineering at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Robert completed his medical training at Rosalind Franklin University/The Chicago Medical School and subsequently pursued specialization in emergency medicine. Dr. Bilkovski earned his MBA at the University of Notre Dame as part of his transition from a clinical medicine to medical industry.

About Qualis Innovations Inc.

Qualis Innovations Inc. (Qualis) is a company that applies innovative technologies to improve the treatment, distribution, and access to care for patients suffering from diseases of the central nervous system. Qualis collaborates with other companies to bring new treatments to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies.

About mPathix Health

mPathix Health, Inc.(“mPathix”), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis Innovations Inc. mPathix is focused on the development, production and distribution of multi-modal pain management and CNS related solutions. We are a clinical stage company, developing innovative pain management products using a modality-agnostic, virtual operating model. mPathix’s lead product is the SOLACE electromagnetic induction device, which was originally cleared by FDA for treatment of selected medical conditions such as relief of pain, muscle spasms, and joint contractures, but not for the treatment of malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

mPathix Health Inc.
info@mpathixhealth.com

###





