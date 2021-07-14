checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues In Excess Of $13 Million

Solar Carports On Site Of Christ The King High School Located In Middle Village, Queens, New York Will Generate 1.53 Megawatts Covering All The Parking Lots; Community Solar Project Not Only Helps Schools But Will Help The Community

New York, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner-city neighborhoods, has today announced that it has signed up its initial Host Site For Its Community Solar Program.

CEO James DiPrima said: “This first deal, is a 25-year lease which is projected to generate over $13 million dollars for the project over the term and is our template for other similar deals which are already in progress.”  

Host Sites serve the unmet customer base of those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company’s solar technology infrastructure. It also enables owners of large properties to generate revenue by hosting a community solar project on their rooftop, parking lot, or open space.

Community-solar is a New York state shared solar program which offers all utility customers the opportunity to switch to solar at no cost, with nothing on their roof or property, and receive immediate savings on their electric bill and revenues from the leasing of their property.

The Company’s Agreement with the school will generate 1.53 megawatts covering all the parking lots on site of Christ the King high school located in Middle Village, Queens, New York. This community solar project not only helps the school, which will receive yearly fees for the 25 year term, for the leasing of the land, but will also help the surrounding community by lowering its energy costs.

CEO James DiPrima said: “The benefits for the Host Sites is that they can monetize their roof, land, or parking lot, create a new income stream, build a low cost + clean power plant, contribute to a regional economy and support healthier communities. This is a basic of our model for this and other communities.

Subscriber benefits are immediate financial savings, Pay-as-you go options, access benefits of clean energy even if they can’t install on their own property and supports healthier communities.”

Wertpapier


