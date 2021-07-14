checkAd

Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical Backlogs

News in Summary

  • Cloud DX's Connected Health platform is being utilized by Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph's Hospital (SJHH) to help clear surgical backlogs resulting from COVID driven postponement of non-urgent procedures. Please see related HHS press release here.
  • There are over 419,000 backlogged surgeries in Ontario, 11,300 of which are associated with HHS and SJHH.
  • With their currently deployed Connected Health Kits, these partners can service approximately 2,000 patients per year, adding to Cloud DX subscription income.
  • Acceleration to clear these surgical backlogs is expected to generate further orders for Connected Health as funding becomes available to each hospital
  • This initiative impacts not only the immediate backlog issue but also the future of virtual care as noted by Dr. PJ Devereaux cardiologist and perioperative care physician, HHS. Click to view video.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to join forces with Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) to help conquer the ongoing concern of surgical backlog due to months of limited services.

With provincial funding for surgical care transitions, HHS and SJHH set up a joint virtual command centre to support patients with a dedicated hospital-to-home virtual care team who are monitoring patients using award-winning Connected Health technology by Cloud DX. Hear from Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul as talks about his Company's role in resolving Canada's surgical backlog. Click to view video.

According to Ontario's Financial Accountability Office, hospitals in the province expect to face a backlog of 419,000 elective surgeries and 2.5 million diagnostic tests by September 2021. The report predicts it will take more than three years to eliminate the backlogs at a cost of $1.3 billion.

'As a result of COVID-19, and the necessary measures to increase capacity, HHS postponed over 5,600 non-urgent/non-emergent procedures since April 12,' says Dr. P.J. Devereaux, cardiologist and perioperative care physician, Hamilton Health Sciences. 'HHS is still in the process of ramping up surgical procedures, so this program provides a mechanism to facilitate more patients receiving timely surgery.' SJHH has postponed more than 5,700 non-urgent/non-emergent surgical procedures during this same time at the height of the third wave.

