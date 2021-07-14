checkAd

Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 21:00  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced today that the European Patent Office issued a Decision …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced today that the European Patent Office issued a Decision to Grant European Patent No. EP3111689 (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card Supporting Two-Factor Authentication), which is being published today in the European Patent Bulletin of July 14, 2021. In addition, the UK Intellectual Property Office issued Intention to Grant letters for Applications GB1608573.0 and GB2100530.1 (both entitled Set of Servers for "Machine-to-Machine" Communications Using Public Key Infrastructure). The UK applications are expected to be granted shortly after July 9, 2021 and August 9, 2021, respectively. The claims in these granted foreign applications are generally directed towards authentication of a module including an embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) with a mobile network and supporting secure communication between the module and the mobile network.

These foreign applications are part of the Network-1 M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio (the "M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio"), which relates to, among other things, the enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded SIM cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers as well as automobiles. The M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio currently includes twenty-nine (29) issued U.S. patents and seven (7) pending U.S. patent applications, plus one (1) issued non-US patent and eleven (11) pending non-U.S. patent applications (including the three (3) to be granted applications described above). The patent terms of the MTM/IoT Patent Portfolio are currently expected to extend until 2033-2034. Network-1 anticipates further issuances of additional claims for the M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-five (85) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property assets. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $170,000,000 from May 2007 through March 31, 2021. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through March 31, 2021 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

Seite 1 von 3


Network-1 Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced today that the European Patent Office issued a Decision …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
NextSource Materials Announces Appointment of Leading Mining Executive and Former CEO of Xstrata ...
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
SANUWAVE Health Provides Updated Conference Call Information
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Sarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...