Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced today that the European Patent Office issued a Decision to Grant European Patent No. EP3111689 (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card Supporting Two-Factor Authentication), which is being published today in the European Patent Bulletin of July 14, 2021. In addition, the UK Intellectual Property Office issued Intention to Grant letters for Applications GB1608573.0 and GB2100530.1 (both entitled Set of Servers for "Machine-to-Machine" Communications Using Public Key Infrastructure). The UK applications are expected to be granted shortly after July 9, 2021 and August 9, 2021, respectively. The claims in these granted foreign applications are generally directed towards authentication of a module including an embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) with a mobile network and supporting secure communication between the module and the mobile network.

These foreign applications are part of the Network-1 M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio (the "M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio"), which relates to, among other things, the enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded SIM cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers as well as automobiles. The M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio currently includes twenty-nine (29) issued U.S. patents and seven (7) pending U.S. patent applications, plus one (1) issued non-US patent and eleven (11) pending non-U.S. patent applications (including the three (3) to be granted applications described above). The patent terms of the MTM/IoT Patent Portfolio are currently expected to extend until 2033-2034. Network-1 anticipates further issuances of additional claims for the M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-five (85) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property assets. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $170,000,000 from May 2007 through March 31, 2021. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through March 31, 2021 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.