Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Generating Revenue Through Product Sales on Amazon

NEW YORK, NY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has commenced generating revenue, through product sales on Amazom.com (“Amazon”), the world’s largest online retailer. As of July 14, 2021, the Company has already received multiple online customer orders – via Amazon.com. The Company is actively listing numerous additional products on Amazon, which should result in increasing sales – for the remainder of this Operating Quarter (1st Fiscal Quarter 2022) and beyond.

In other news, the Company’s Golden Raspberry Flavor, Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum product, was recently featured in WholeFoods Magazine. WholeFoods Magazine is the leading source for health & nutrition articles, including natural health product news.