Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Generating Revenue Through Product Sales on Amazon
NEW YORK, NY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has commenced generating revenue, through product sales on Amazom.com (“Amazon”), the world’s largest online retailer. As of July 14, 2021, the Company has already received multiple online customer orders – via Amazon.com. The Company is actively listing numerous additional products on Amazon, which should result in increasing sales – for the remainder of this Operating Quarter (1st Fiscal Quarter 2022) and beyond.
In other news, the Company’s Golden Raspberry Flavor, Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum product, was recently featured in WholeFoods Magazine. WholeFoods Magazine is the leading source for health & nutrition articles, including natural health product news.
Link to WholeFoods Magazine Article:
https://wholefoodsmagazine.com/supplements/new-products-supplements/vi ...
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
