Vertical Amends Financing

Each unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces that it has amended the financing announced May 4, 2021. The Company has revised the non-brokered private placement to up to 20 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000.00 (the "Offering").

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec, for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

