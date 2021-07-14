checkAd

New Milestones Reached in the Sale of Eaton’s Hydraulics Business to Danfoss

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 21:37  |  33   |   |   

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is pleased to announce that it has reached two important milestones in the closing of the sale of its Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S.

First, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a proposed settlement in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia today that, if approved by the court, resolves the DOJ’s concerns with Danfoss’s acquisition of Eaton’s Hydraulics business.

The settlement requires the sale of certain orbital motor and steering unit assets to Interpump Group S.p.A., or to another entity approved by the DOJ. This sale does not have to be completed, however, prior to the closing of the company's transaction with Danfoss.

Eaton and Danfoss have already agreed to the proposed settlement.

Second, the European Commission approved Interpump as a suitable purchaser of the orbital motor and steering assets. These assets were required to be divested by the European Commission under the conditional approval granted in March 2021.

“We are excited to reach these important milestones and look forward to closing the transaction, which we currently expect to occur in the next several weeks,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. “We appreciate the careful consideration of the Department of Justice and the European Commission, as well as the other regulators who reviewed the transaction.”

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 94,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the expected closing of the sale of our Hydraulics business. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, some of which are outside of the company’s control. Factors that could cause these statements to become untrue include possible delay or difficulty closing the transaction. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Eaton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Milestones Reached in the Sale of Eaton’s Hydraulics Business to Danfoss Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is pleased to announce that it has reached two important milestones in the closing of the sale of its Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S. First, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a proposed …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrEaton Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Eaton releases 2020 Sustainability Report and first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Eaton Acquires a 50 Percent Stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s Busway Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten