Startek Announces Collaboration with Automation Anywhere to Strengthen its Robotic Process Automation Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 22:05   

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in cloud robotic process automation (RPA). By joining forces, Startek, along with Automation Anywhere, will implement AI-powered RPA capabilities across its customer experience (CX) value chain by efficiently catering to the growing demand from its partners.

This collaboration will support Startek's vision to fast-track access and benefits of Intelligent RPA, digital workforce, and other value-added services across its global customer business processes. Democratizing the Automation Anywhere platform and leveraging cloud-managed delivery will also enable Startek to identify automation opportunities and build robust CX solutions, accelerating efficiency and customer cycle time value. This partnership's key objectives also include supporting RPA skill development through strategic investments in Enablement, Advisory, CX, and Industry-specific solutions. It will also provide technical guidance, testing, development of software bots, and complimentary RPA training and support.

Sanjeev Sinha, Global CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Startek, said, "By partnering with Automation Anywhere, we can now leverage intelligent automation capabilities at a global scale by driving increased productivity while managing costs and turnaround time. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey and is an indicator of our progress on the RPA maturity curve."

Startek has been continually investing in driving effective digital transformation across various operating modules. With this joint offering in RPA and AI, Startek aims to further strengthen its track record of intelligent delivery by automating processes, thus enabling organizations to streamline their operations and spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time supporting business-critical projects.

"Customers are facing a real-time challenge in managing the increased volume of work with limited resources. Intelligent Automation plays a crucial role in augmenting business processes across front, middle and back offices by seamlessly communicating with the applications and automating mundane, repetitive tasks," said Milan Sheth, EVP-IMEA, Automation Anywhere.

The company is looking at leveraging Automation powered by digital and data as a proven tactic to accelerate customer win-rates, future proof existing customer engagements, and enable better Go-to-Market strategies. This partnership will further help Startek clients future-proof their RPA journey with an enterprise-grade platform, which unites sophisticated RPA, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and embedded analytical technologies.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

