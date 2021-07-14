Cross Country Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to distribute its earnings press release after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com or by dialing 888-566-1099 from anywhere in the U.S. or by dialing 773-799-3716 from non-U.S. locations – Passcode: Cross Country. A replay of the webcast will be available from August 4th through August 18th at the Company’s website and a replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by calling 800-510-0118 from anywhere in the U.S. or 203-369-3808 from non-U.S. locations – Passcode: 2021.