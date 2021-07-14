checkAd

Lattice Semiconductor Joins Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss Application Design with FPGAs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 22:00  |  22   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will participate in an upcoming virtual panel discussion focused on the benefits of FPGA technology. Industry experts on the panel will provide attendees with an overview of FPGA technology, training resources available to developers, and a better understanding of how FPGAs can benefit new product designs. The virtual panel will be hosted by Element 14.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Getting Started With FPGAs

When: Thursday, July 22 at 9am PDT

Where: https://www.element14.com/community/events/5837/l/getting-started-with ... (Advance registration is required)

Established in 2009, the Element14 Community is the industry standard for electronics collaboration. It has popular technical blogs, videos, and webinars that provide information on the latest in electronics trends such as the Internet of Things and wireless technologies.

For more information on Lattice’s low power FPGAs, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lattice Semiconductor Joins Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss Application Design with FPGAs Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will participate in an upcoming virtual panel discussion focused on the benefits of FPGA technology. Industry experts on the panel will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Lattice Announces LEC2 TechWeb Trainings to Help Developers Create Applications Based on Low Power Lattice FPGAs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Lattice to Speak on Cyber Resiliency and Supply Chain Security at 2021 FPGA Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Neue CertusPro-NX-Universal-FPGAs von Lattice bieten erweiterte Systembandbreite und Speicherkapazitäten für Edge-Anwendungen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver Advanced System Bandwidth and Memory Capabilities to Edge Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21New Lattice Radiant 3.0 Design Software Further Enhances Ease of Use to Accelerate FPGA Designs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten