Lattice Semiconductor Joins Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss Application Design with FPGAs

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will participate in an upcoming virtual panel discussion focused on the benefits of FPGA technology. Industry experts on the panel will provide attendees with an overview of FPGA technology, training resources available to developers, and a better understanding of how FPGAs can benefit new product designs. The virtual panel will be hosted by Element 14 .

What: Getting Started With FPGAs

When: Thursday, July 22 at 9am PDT

Where: https://www.element14.com/community/events/5837/l/getting-started-with ... (Advance registration is required)

Established in 2009, the Element14 Community is the industry standard for electronics collaboration. It has popular technical blogs, videos, and webinars that provide information on the latest in electronics trends such as the Internet of Things and wireless technologies.

