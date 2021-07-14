Ligand Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jennifer Cochran to its Board of Directors

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) (“Ligand” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Jennifer Cochran, Ph.D. to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Cochran is the Shriram Chair of the Department of Bioengineering at Stanford University, where she also is a professor of bioengineering and (by courtesy) of chemical engineering and a member of the cancer biology, biophysics and immunology programs.

“We were introduced to Jennifer a year ago during Ligand’s acquisition of xCella, where she was co-founder and board member. The addition of Jennifer to Ligand’s Board brings a wealth of entrepreneurial acumen as well as great intuition for where the industry is headed, which will be particularly valuable as we invest in our OmniAb technology stack and other drug-discovery businesses,” said John Kozarich, Ph.D., Chairman of Ligand. “Using an interdisciplinary approach to study complex biological systems, she also has a fantastic track record of building businesses and translating research into practical applications. We welcome Jennifer to Ligand’s Board of Directors and look forward to her contributions.”