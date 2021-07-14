checkAd

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jennifer Cochran to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 22:01  |  30   |   |   

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) (“Ligand” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Jennifer Cochran, Ph.D. to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Cochran is the Shriram Chair of the Department of Bioengineering at Stanford University, where she also is a professor of bioengineering and (by courtesy) of chemical engineering and a member of the cancer biology, biophysics and immunology programs.

“We were introduced to Jennifer a year ago during Ligand’s acquisition of xCella, where she was co-founder and board member. The addition of Jennifer to Ligand’s Board brings a wealth of entrepreneurial acumen as well as great intuition for where the industry is headed, which will be particularly valuable as we invest in our OmniAb technology stack and other drug-discovery businesses,” said John Kozarich, Ph.D., Chairman of Ligand. “Using an interdisciplinary approach to study complex biological systems, she also has a fantastic track record of building businesses and translating research into practical applications. We welcome Jennifer to Ligand’s Board of Directors and look forward to her contributions.”

Dr. Cochran has been with Stanford since 2005, with a leave of absence from 2015 to 2017 to focus on entrepreneurial pursuits. From 2015 to 2020 she served as Chief Scientist of Lagunita Biosciences, a healthcare investment company and incubator, and was co-founder and Director of xCella Biosciences, where she also served as President from 2015 to 2017. In 2020 she co-founded Red Tree Venture Capital, a life sciences investment fund where she serves as Chief Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Cochran has published nearly 100 research papers in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals and is named inventor on more than 50 issued and pending patents. A number of molecules invented by Dr. Cochran and her collaborative teams have been licensed for development, including AVB-500, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for ovarian cancer, and an engineered growth factor being developed for wound healing and cosmetic applications. Her team at xCella developed xPloration, a high-throughput screening platform that enables massively parallel, quantitative biochemical measurements to be performed on millions of B cell-producing antibodies, which was acquired by Ligand in December 2020. Dr. Cochran has founded multiple companies in the fields of oncology and regenerative medicine and has held various roles in these and other organizations, including currently serving on the board of six companies.

