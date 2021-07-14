checkAd

Galapagos reports positive topline results with selective TYK2 inhibitor GLPG3667 in Phase 1b psoriasis study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 22:01  |  34   |   |   

  • Generally safe and well tolerated
  • Positive efficacy signal in psoriasis patients at Week 4
  • 40% of patients showed improvement of at least 50% in PASI response (PASI 50) with high dose of GLPG3667 at Week 4
  • Data support initiation of Phase 2b dose finding study in psoriasis

Mechelen, Belgium; 14 July 2021; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) reports positive topline results with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor GLPG3667 in a Phase 1b study in psoriasis patients. GLPG3667 was discovered by Galapagos.

Galapagos evaluated GLPG3667, a proprietary selective TYK2 compound, in a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 1b study in 31 patients with diagnosis of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to a daily oral dose of GLPG3667 (low dose or high dose) or placebo, for a total of four weeks. Main objectives were to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GLPG3667 as well as signs of clinical activity at Week 4.

GLPG3667 was well tolerated in this Phase 1b trial. One patient in the low dose group interrupted the study for one day for exacerbation of psoriasis. The majority of treatment related adverse events (AEs) were mild in nature and transient. There were no deaths or serious adverse events (SAEs) in this 4-week study. At Week 4, four out of 10 patients in the high dose group had a PASI1 50 response, defined as at least a 50% improvement in PASI from baseline, compared to one out of 10 subjects on placebo. There were no subjects with a PASI 50 response on the low dose of GLPG3667. The four responders in the high dose group of GLPG3667 achieved a 52%, 65%, 74% and 81% improvement respectively in their PASI scores from baseline, while the subject randomized to placebo improved by 52%. Positive efficacy signals were also observed with the high dose for other endpoints, including affected Body Surface Area and physician and patient global assessment, versus placebo at Week 4.

“We are pleased with the efficacy signal and safety profile observed with GLPG3667 in patients with psoriasis over a 4-week period,” said Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer of Galapagos. “Based on these results, we aim to initiate a global Phase 2b program in psoriasis next year as part of a program to develop our selective oral TYK2 inhibitor GLPG3667 broadly in inflammatory indications.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galapagos reports positive topline results with selective TYK2 inhibitor GLPG3667 in Phase 1b psoriasis study Generally safe and well toleratedPositive efficacy signal in psoriasis patients at Week 440% of patients showed improvement of at least 50% in PASI response (PASI 50) with high dose of GLPG3667 at Week 4Data support initiation of Phase 2b dose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board