checkAd

Evelo Biosciences Announces Grant of Inducement Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 22:01  |  30   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, announced that on July 12, 2021, Ayse Kocak commenced her services as Evelo’s Head of International & Special Projects.

In her role, Ms. Kocak will lead the strategic planning and execution of the Company’s international expansion. In addition, she will also lead the Company’s COVID-19 efforts, as well as other strategic initiatives, working closely with US Commercial leadership. Ms. Kocak brings significant experience in Global Commercial Operations, product development and launch, and Sales and Marketing in the US and international markets. Ms. Kocak joins Evelo from PAAR, a strategic and advisory consulting business. Prior to PAAR, she was the CEO of Global Aesthetics Consolidated, leading expansion strategies across top global markets. She held roles of increasing responsibility across a variety of global Commercial functions at moksha8 Pharmaceuticals, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, where she held leading marketing roles at the launch and commercialization of Lipitor, Viagra, Norvasc, Inspra, Tikosyn and Geodon in the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In connection with the commencement of Ms. Kocak’s employment, the Company issued to Ms. Kocak (i) an option to purchase 75,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “First Stock Option”), (ii) an option to purchase 75,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Second Stock Option”), and (iii) an option to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Third Stock Option”), each with a per share exercise price of $13.90, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 12, 2021. The First Stock Option vests (subject to Ms. Kocak’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on July 12, 2022, and in 36 substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter and has a ten-year term. The Second Stock Option vests upon the approval (including emergency use authorization) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the European Medicines Agency, the China National Medical Products Administration, the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency or another significant regulatory agency (as determined by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors) of a Company product candidate for commercial sales, marketing and distribution as a therapeutic for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and has a ten-year term. The Third Stock Option vests upon the commencement by the Company of commercial sales in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, China, Japan or another significant market (as determined by the Compensation Committee) of a Company product as a therapeutic for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and has a ten-year term. The three stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Employment Inducement Award Plan and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. The three stock options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Ms. Kocak’s entering into employment with the Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evelo Biosciences Announces Grant of Inducement Award CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, announced that on July 12, 2021, Ayse Kocak commenced her …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board