Evelo Biosciences Announces Grant of Inducement Award

In her role, Ms. Kocak will lead the strategic planning and execution of the Company’s international expansion. In addition, she will also lead the Company’s COVID-19 efforts, as well as other strategic initiatives, working closely with US Commercial leadership. Ms. Kocak brings significant experience in Global Commercial Operations, product development and launch, and Sales and Marketing in the US and international markets. Ms. Kocak joins Evelo from PAAR, a strategic and advisory consulting business. Prior to PAAR, she was the CEO of Global Aesthetics Consolidated, leading expansion strategies across top global markets. She held roles of increasing responsibility across a variety of global Commercial functions at moksha8 Pharmaceuticals, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, where she held leading marketing roles at the launch and commercialization of Lipitor, Viagra, Norvasc, Inspra, Tikosyn and Geodon in the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In connection with the commencement of Ms. Kocak’s employment, the Company issued to Ms. Kocak (i) an option to purchase 75,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “First Stock Option”), (ii) an option to purchase 75,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Second Stock Option”), and (iii) an option to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Third Stock Option”), each with a per share exercise price of $13.90, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 12, 2021. The First Stock Option vests (subject to Ms. Kocak’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on July 12, 2022, and in 36 substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter and has a ten-year term. The Second Stock Option vests upon the approval (including emergency use authorization) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the European Medicines Agency, the China National Medical Products Administration, the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency or another significant regulatory agency (as determined by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors) of a Company product candidate for commercial sales, marketing and distribution as a therapeutic for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and has a ten-year term. The Third Stock Option vests upon the commencement by the Company of commercial sales in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, China, Japan or another significant market (as determined by the Compensation Committee) of a Company product as a therapeutic for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and has a ten-year term. The three stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Employment Inducement Award Plan and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. The three stock options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Ms. Kocak’s entering into employment with the Company.