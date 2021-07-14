Galapagos demonstrates early clinical activity with SIK2/3 inhibition in inflammation

Biologic effect of salt inducible kinase ( SIK ) mechanism in first patient studies supports further progression of Toledo portf olio

SIK2/3 inhibitor GLPG39 70 generally safe and well - tolerated

Study in psoriasis patients show s improvement in PASI score at Week 6

Study in ulcerative colitis ( UC ) patients show s signs of biologically important effect s; does not translate to sign al on Mayo score at Week 6

No signal observed in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) study at Week 6





Mechelen, Belgium; 14 July 2021; 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) reports topline results with GLPG3970 in three patient studies. GLPG3970, the first product candidate from a broad portfolio of SIK inhibitor compounds, provides clinical data supporting the role of SIK inhibition in inflammation. SIK is a novel target class discovered by Galapagos.

Galapagos evaluated GLPG3970, a proprietary salt inducible kinase (SIK) 2/3 inhibitor, in three randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind studies: a Phase 1b study in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis and two Phase 2a studies in patients with moderate to severely active UC and RA. GLPG3970 or placebo were administered orally once-daily for 6 weeks. Main objectives were to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GLPG3970 as well as early signs of biologic and clinical effect.

Across the three studies, GLPG3970 was generally safe and well tolerated. There were no deaths nor serious adverse events, and the majority of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate in nature.

CALOSOMA study: Phase 1b trial in psoriasis

This study randomized 26 patients with moderate to severe psoriasis in a 3:2 ratio, GLPG3970 to placebo. Two out of 15 patients discontinued in the treatment arm (COVID-19 and pruritus) versus 1 out of 11 on placebo (psoriatic arthropathy).

At Week 6, four out of 13 patients on GLPG3970 had a PASI1 50 response, defined as at least a 50% improvement of baseline PASI, compared to none on placebo. Specifically, the four responders achieved 50%, 50%, 56%, and 77% improvement in their PASI scores from baseline, reaching statistical significance compared to placebo (p=0.002) at Week 6. Positive signals of clinical effect were also consistently observed for other endpoints, including affected Body Surface Area and physician and patient global assessment, versus placebo at Week 6.