Quantum Computing Inc. Lists on Nasdaq Capital Market

Trading to Commence Tomorrow, July 15, 2021, Under the Symbol QUBT

LEESBURG, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (OTCQB: QUBT) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has listed its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. With the opening bell, QCI will become one of the few pure-play quantum software companies to list on the Nasdaq exchange. Its common stock will commence trading at market opening tomorrow, July 15, 2021, under the same symbol, QUBT.



QCI is expanding the use of quantum computing from the exclusive realm of scientific projects to broad adoption by businesses for solving their most advanced and important problems. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst , is the first to drive computational results on any quantum or classical computer without complex programming or low-level coding, quantum experts or exorbitantly long and costly development cycles. As ready-to-run quantum software, Qatalyst gives businesses their first real opportunity to affordably solve mission-critical problems today, related to supply chains, logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity and transportation, with the speed and quality of results previously unattainable. Qatalyst is available via the AWS cloud and Braket, offering seamless access to both quantum and classical resources.

“We believe that quantum computing is the center of massive investment and will be one of the most impactful technologies of our century,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “This has been underscored by major investments from Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Alibaba as well as President Biden’s recently proposed $15 billion investment in advanced technologies including quantum. We are extremely well positioned to be a major part of this transformation with our software that, for the first time, seamlessly connects the current state of computing to a future in which quantum will be a critical asset in solving the most advanced problems challenging businesses. We are on the road to democratizing quantum computing and its techniques for all businesses who have been searching for additional computational power and accuracy and achieving value beyond pure quantum advantage.”