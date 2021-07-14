checkAd

Quantum Computing Inc. Lists on Nasdaq Capital Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 22:01  |  47   |   |   

Trading to Commence Tomorrow, July 15, 2021, Under the Symbol QUBT

LEESBURG, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (OTCQB: QUBT) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has listed its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. With the opening bell, QCI will become one of the few pure-play quantum software companies to list on the Nasdaq exchange. Its common stock will commence trading at market opening tomorrow, July 15, 2021, under the same symbol, QUBT.

QCI is expanding the use of quantum computing from the exclusive realm of scientific projects to broad adoption by businesses for solving their most advanced and important problems. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first to drive computational results on any quantum or classical computer without complex programming or low-level coding, quantum experts or exorbitantly long and costly development cycles. As ready-to-run quantum software, Qatalyst gives businesses their first real opportunity to affordably solve mission-critical problems today, related to supply chains, logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity and transportation, with the speed and quality of results previously unattainable. Qatalyst is available via the AWS cloud and Braket, offering seamless access to both quantum and classical resources.

“We believe that quantum computing is the center of massive investment and will be one of the most impactful technologies of our century,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “This has been underscored by major investments from Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Alibaba as well as President Biden’s recently proposed $15 billion investment in advanced technologies including quantum. We are extremely well positioned to be a major part of this transformation with our software that, for the first time, seamlessly connects the current state of computing to a future in which quantum will be a critical asset in solving the most advanced problems challenging businesses. We are on the road to democratizing quantum computing and its techniques for all businesses who have been searching for additional computational power and accuracy and achieving value beyond pure quantum advantage.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Computing Inc. Lists on Nasdaq Capital Market Trading to Commence Tomorrow, July 15, 2021, Under the Symbol QUBTLEESBURG, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (OTCQB: QUBT) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board