NexImmune Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

Dr. Jack A. Ragheb as Senior Vice President, Translational Science

Matt Schiller, Head of Business Development

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Jack A. Ragheb, MD, PhD, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Translational Science, bringing more than 30 years of experience in translational and clinical research in the fields of cell therapy, gene therapy, immunology and virology. In addition, Matt Schiller has been appointed to Head of Business Development, bringing more than 20 years of business development experience across developmental stage life science companies and large pharma.

“We are excited to announce the continued expansion of our leadership team,” said Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer of NexImmune. “Jack brings decades of relevant experience that span the fields of translational science and clinical research. He joins us at a critical point as we advance the work needed to translate the pre-clinical potential of our proprietary AIM-nanoparticle technology platform into clinical development programs across the cancer, infectious disease and auto-immune disease areas. His expertise and insight will help inform and drive much of this work.”

“Matt has a proven track record in global pharmaceutical and biotech business development. As a small and growing company, we will be looking for both academic and strategic partnerships to help us efficiently advance and expand our technology platform into areas both within and outside of our current focus on cancer. We are thrilled to have Matt join us in a role that’s responsible for leading these important efforts to fruition,” continued Mr. Carmer.

Dr. Ragheb was most recently a Senior Medical Fellow for Immunology and Co-chair of the Immunogenicity/Immunosafety Working group at Eli Lilly. Prior to his time at Eli Lilly, Dr. Ragheb was a Chief Medical Research Officer in the Office of Biological Products with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. FDA. He was previously a Senior Clinical Investigator at the National Eye Institute, NIH and an Attending Physician on the Allergy-Immunology Service of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), NIH. Dr. Ragheb trained at Johns Hopkins University, obtaining both an M.D. and Ph.D. in Genetics. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology.