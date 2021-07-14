checkAd

NexImmune Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 22:01  |  39   |   |   

  • Dr. Jack A. Ragheb as Senior Vice President, Translational Science
  • Matt Schiller, Head of Business Development

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Jack A. Ragheb, MD, PhD, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Translational Science, bringing more than 30 years of experience in translational and clinical research in the fields of cell therapy, gene therapy, immunology and virology. In addition, Matt Schiller has been appointed to Head of Business Development, bringing more than 20 years of business development experience across developmental stage life science companies and large pharma.

“We are excited to announce the continued expansion of our leadership team,” said Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer of NexImmune. “Jack brings decades of relevant experience that span the fields of translational science and clinical research. He joins us at a critical point as we advance the work needed to translate the pre-clinical potential of our proprietary AIM-nanoparticle technology platform into clinical development programs across the cancer, infectious disease and auto-immune disease areas. His expertise and insight will help inform and drive much of this work.”

“Matt has a proven track record in global pharmaceutical and biotech business development. As a small and growing company, we will be looking for both academic and strategic partnerships to help us efficiently advance and expand our technology platform into areas both within and outside of our current focus on cancer. We are thrilled to have Matt join us in a role that’s responsible for leading these important efforts to fruition,” continued Mr. Carmer.

Dr. Ragheb was most recently a Senior Medical Fellow for Immunology and Co-chair of the Immunogenicity/Immunosafety Working group at Eli Lilly. Prior to his time at Eli Lilly, Dr. Ragheb was a Chief Medical Research Officer in the Office of Biological Products with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. FDA. He was previously a Senior Clinical Investigator at the National Eye Institute, NIH and an Attending Physician on the Allergy-Immunology Service of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), NIH. Dr. Ragheb trained at Johns Hopkins University, obtaining both an M.D. and Ph.D. in Genetics.  He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexImmune Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments Dr. Jack A. Ragheb as Senior Vice President, Translational ScienceMatt Schiller, Head of Business Development GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board